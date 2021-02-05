તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:હારીજ તાલુકાના પીપલાણા ગામે આઠ શકુનીઓ જુગાર રમતાં રંગેહાથ ઝડપાયા

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હારિજ પોલીસે ગુનો નોધી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ઘરી રાધનપુરથી પણ એક શકુની ઝડપાયો

હારીજ તાલુકાના પીપલાણા ગામે કેટલાક જુગારીઓ જુગાર રમતાં હોવામી બાતમી હારીજ પોલીસ મથકે મળતાં હારીજ પોલીસે રેડ પાડી હતી. જેમાં આઠ શકુનીઓને પોલીસે રુપિયા 7710ની રકમ સાથે રંગેહાથ ઝડપી લીધા હતાં.

હારીજ તાલુકાના પીપલાણા ગામે રહેતા ઉદાજી ચેલાજી ઠાકોર તેમના મકાનની આગળ ખુલ્લી જગ્યામાં હારજીતનો જુગાર રમતા હોવાની બાતમી હારીજ પોલીસને મળી હતી. જેના આધારે ગુરૂવારે પોલીસે રેડ કરતા જુગાર રમતા આઠ શકુનીઓને રોકડ રૂ.7710 સાથે ઝડપી પાડ્યા હતા. આ તામામ જુગારીઓ સામે હારીજ પોલીસે ગુનો નોધી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે. જયારે રાધનપુર ખાતે ગાંધી ચોક નજીક વરલી મટકાનો જુગાર રમતો મનુભાઇ રેવાભાઇ ઠાકોરને રોકડ રૂ.320 સાથે ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. તેની સામે રાધનપુર પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયો છે. આઠ શકુનીઓના નામ ઠાકોર ઉદાજી ચેલાજી ઠાકોર ઉદાજી ફતાજી ઠાકોર ગાંડાજી લાખાજી ઠાકોર મેલુજી રામાજી ઠાકોર સગરામજી કુબેરજી ઠાકોર ભલાજી જીવણજી ઠાકોર જીવણજી અમાજી ઠાકોર ભાવાજી કુબેરજી

