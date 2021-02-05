તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બુટલેગરો બેફામ:હારીજ પોલીસે અડીયા નજીકથી ગાડી સહિત બે લાખ છવ્વીશ હજારનો વિદેશી દારુ જપ્ત કર્યો

પાટણ41 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો કુલ કિ.રૂ. 49632 તેમજ ગાડી જપ્ત કરી હારીજ પોલીસ મથકે ત્રણ શખ્સો સામે ગુનો નોંધ્યો એક આરોપી ઝડપાયો એક ફરાર

હારીજ પોલીસે બોરતવાડા ત્રણ રસ્તાથી નાકાબંધી કરી હતી પણ દારૂ ભરેલી કાર ઉભી ન રહેતા તેનો ફિલ્મી ઢબે પીછો કરી અડીયાથી તોરણીપુરા ગામ તરફ જતા રસ્તા પરથી ગાડી મુકીને ભાગતાં એક આરોપીને ઝડપી લીધો હતો. પોલીસથી બચીને ભાગતાં રસ્તા પર ઢોર વચ્ચે આવતા વિદેશી દારૂનો જથ્થો ભરેલી કાર મુકીને નાશી કોશીશ કરતા એક શખ્સને પોલીસે દબોચી લીધો હતો. જ્યારે એક શખ્સ ભાગવામં સફળ થયો હતો. પોલીસે રૂ. 49632 જથ્થો તેમજ ગાડી જપ્ત કરી હારીજ પોલીસ મથકે ત્રણ શખ્સો સામે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે.

ગાડી ઉભી ન રાખતાં પોલીસે ફિલ્મીઢબે પીછો કર્યો હારીજ પોલીસે બાતમી આધારે શુક્રવારે બોરતવાડા ત્રણ રસ્તા નજીક નાંકાબંધી કરી હતી, તે વખતે બાતમી વાળી ગાડી આવતાં તેને ઇશારો કર્યો પણ ઉભી ન રાખતા પોલીસે તેનો પીછો કરતા ગાડી કલાણા, રાવિન્દ્રા, કુરેજા થઇ અડીયા તોરણીપુરા ગામ તરફ જતા રોડ ઉપર ઢોર વચ્ચે આવતા ગાડી મુકીને બે શખ્સો નાશવા લાગ્યા હતા. જેમાં એક ભાગવામાં સફળ રહ્યો જ્યારે એક ઝડપાઇ ગયો હતો. પકડાયેલા આરોપીનું નામ "બનસગ છતરસીંગ સોલંકી રહે. અઘારના." ગાડી નં- GJ.24.A.9737નીમાં ભારતીય બનાવટના વિદેશી દારૂની બોટલ નંગ- 384 જેની કિંમત રૂપિયા 35712/ - તથા બીયર ટીન નંગ - 96 જેની કિંમત રૂપિયા 13920 / -મળી કુલ બોટલ / ટીન નંગ- 480 જેની કુલ કિંમત રૂપિયા. 49632 / -ના મુદામાલની હેરાફેરી સાથે 150000ની કિંમતની ગાડી તથા મોબાઇલ નંગ- કિંમત રૂપિયા 3000/ - મળી કુલ રુપિયા 202632નો મુદામાલ જપ્ત કર્યો હતો. જેમાંથી કાર ચાલક બનસીંગ છતરસીંગ સોલંકી ઝડપાયો હતો. જયારે દલપતસિંહ ચેહરસંગ સોલંકી રહે.લક્ષ્મીપુર. નાશી છૂટ્યો હતો. તેમજ તે મુદામાલ મેતુભા હેમાજી વાઘેલા રહે. ભડથ તા.ડીસા વાળાએ વેચાણે ભરી આપી હતો આ ત્રણ શખ્સો સામે હારીજ પોલીસ મથકે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમહિલાએ એક વર્ષની દીકરીને પગથી કચડી, 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી; પતિ વીડિયો બનાવતો રહ્યો - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો