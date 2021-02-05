તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:કેબિનેટ મંત્રી દિલીપ ઠાકોરે કોરોના વેક્સિનનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો, તમામ લોકોને રસી લેવા માટે અપીલ કરી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાટણ જિલ્લાના હારીજ સામુહિક આરોગ્ય કેંદ્ર ખાતે કેબિનેટ મંત્રી દિલીપ ઠાકોરે કોરોના વાયરસ પ્રતિરોધક રસીનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો હતો. રસી લીધા બાદ મંત્રીએ રસી સંપૂર્ણ સલામત હોવાનો વિશ્વાસ વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો.

કોરોના વાયરસ પ્રતિરોધક રસીનો ડોઝ લીધા બાદ મંત્રી દિલીપ ઠાકોરે જણાવ્યું કે, કોરોના મહામારી સામે બાથ ભીડવા દેશના વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ તૈયાર કરેલી સ્વદેશી રસીનો ભારત ઉપરાંત વિશ્વના અન્ય દેશોમાં પણ ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આપણા જિલ્લામાં ચાલી રહેલા રસીકરણ કાર્યક્રમ અંતર્ગત મેં પણ આજે આ રસીનો પ્રથમ ડોઝ લીધો છે. રસી સંપૂર્ણ સલામત હોવાનો વિશ્વાસ વ્યક્ત કરતાં મંત્રીએ ઉમેર્યું કે, મને રસી લીધા બાદ કોઈ આડઅસર થઈ નથી. કોઈપણ જાતનો ડર રાખ્યા વગર તમામ લોકોએ આ રસી લેવી જોઈએ. ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, વિશ્વભરમાં હાહાકાર મચાવનાર કોરોના વાયરસને નાથવા સમગ્ર દેશમાં રસીકરણનો કાર્યક્રમ ચાલી રહ્યો છે. જે અંતર્ગત પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં હેલ્થ કેર વર્કર્સ અને ફ્રન્ટ લાઈન કોરોના વોરિયર્સને રસીકરણ બાદ હાલમાં 60 વર્ષથી વધુ ઉંમર ધરાવતા તથા 45થી 60 વર્ષના કો-મોર્બિડિટી ધરાવતા નાગરીકોને રસી આપવામાં આવી રહી છે.

