પાણી ઓવરફ્લો:રણાસણનું ગામ તળાવ ઓવરફ્લો થતાં સરપંચે વાલ્વ બંધ કરી પાણી અટકાવ્યું

ચાણસ્માએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સુજલામ સુફલામ યોજના હેઠળ તળાવ ભરાતાં ઓવરફ્લો થયું હતું
  • સુજલામ સુફલામ વિભાગે પાણી બંધ કરવાનું કહી કામગીરી કરી ન હતી

ચાણસ્મા તાલુકાના રણાસણ ગામે સુજલામ સુફલામ યોજના અંતર્ગત રામપુરા ખારાધરવા પાસેથી પસાર થતી સરોવર પાઇપ લાઇનમાંથી રણાસણનું ગામ તળાવ ભરાયું હતું. જ્યાં તળાવ ઓવર ફ્લો થતાં ગામમાં પાણી વહેતું થતાં નર્મદા વિભાગને જાણ કરવા છતાં પાણી બંધ ન કરાતાં આખરે ગામના મહિલા સરપંચે જાતે જ વાલ્વ બંધ કરી પાણી તળાવમાં આવતું અટકાવ્યું હતું.

રણાસણનું તળાવ ઓવર ફ્લો થતાં મહિલા સરપંચ દ્વારા અને ગામ લોકો દ્વારા તંત્રને લેખિત અને ટેલિફોનિક જાણ કરવામાં આવી હતી. પરંતુ તંત્ર દ્વારા ગામમાં વહેતું પાણી બંધ ન કરવામાં આવતાં છેવટે મહિલા સરપંચના કૈલાશબેને જાતે જ રામપુરા ખારાધરવા વચ્ચેનો વાલ્વ બંધ કરી પાણી બંધ કરવામાં આવતા ગામ લોકોએ હાશકારો અનુભવ્યો હતો. અને તંત્ર દ્વારા આ પાણી બંધ ન કરવામાં આવતા ગામ લોકોએ પણ સુજલામ સુફલામ વિભાગ પ્રત્યે નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરતા જોવા મળી રહ્યા હતા.

મહિલા સરપંચ કૈલાસબેન ઠાકોર અને ગામના અગ્રણી ઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે વહેતુ પાણી બંધ કરાવવા માટે તંત્રને રજૂઆતો કરવામાં આવી હતી પરંતુ તંત્ર દ્વારા આ બાબતે ધ્યાન ન આપતા છેવટે અમારા દ્વારા રામપુરા ખારાધરવા નજીક વાલ્વ બંધ કરાયો છે.

