આપઘાત:વડગામના નગાણામાં પ્રેમીપંખીડાએ સાડી વડે ફાંસો ખાઈ આપઘાત કર્યો

વડગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • મૃતકો ડીસાના નજીકના ગામના હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું

વડગામ તાલુકાના નગાણાની સીમમાં આવેલી ગૌચરની જગ્યાએ એક ઝાડ ઉપર યુવક-યુવતીની લાશ ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં મળી આવતાં ચકચાર મચી હતી. છાપી પોલીસને મામલાની જાણ થતાં ઘટના સ્થળે દોડી આવી તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

વડગામ તાલુકાના નગાણા નજીકની સીમમાં સરસ્વતી નદીના કાંઠે એક ઝાડ ઉપર સાડી વડે 25-26 વર્ષીય યુવક-યુવતી ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં લટકતા હોવાની જાણ નગાણા સરપંચને થતાં છાપી પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી. દરમિયાન યુવક-યુવતી ફાંસો ખાધેલી હાલતમાં લટકતા હોવાની વાત વાયુવેગે નગાણા ગામમાં લોકોમાં પ્રસરી જતાં લોકોના ટોળેટોળા ઘટના સ્થળે ઉમટી પડ્યા હતા.

છાપી પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઈ એસ.ડી.ચૌધરી પોલીસ સ્ટાફ સાથે ઘટના સ્થળે આવીને લાશનું પંચનામું કરી વડગામ સરકારી દવાખાને પીએમ અર્થે મોકલવાની તજવીજ હાથ ધરી હતી. પોલીસ સૂત્રો પાસેથી મળતી માહિતી મુજબ યુવક ડીસા તાલુકા કોઇ ગામનો હોવાનું અનુમાન થઈ રહ્યું છે. પીએમ બાદ બંનેની ઓળખ થયા બાદ તેમના વાલીવારસોને લાશ સોંપવામાં આવશે તેવું પોલીસ સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું. આગળની પોલીસ દ્વારા તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે. તસવીર-જયમીન ઠાકર

