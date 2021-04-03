તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રજૂઆત:વડગામમાં આઇ.સી.ડી.એસની કંટીજન્સીની ખરીદીમાં ગેરરિતી મુદ્દે ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએ રજૂઆત

વડગામએક કલાક પહેલા
  • તપાસ અધિકારીઓ ગેરરીતિ આચરનાર અધિકારીઓને છાવરતાં હોવાની રાવ

વડગામ તાલુકામાં આઇ.સી.ડી.એસ કચેરી દ્વારા કંટીજન્સીની ખરીદીમાં લાખો રૂપિયાનું કૌભાંડ આચર્યું હોવાની અરજદાર દ્વારા ઉચ્ચ કક્ષાએ રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં ભીનું સંકેલી રહ્યા હોવાના આક્ષેપો ઉઠવા પામ્યા છે.વડગામ તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં આવેલી આઇ. સી. ડી. એસ. ના અધિકારી સી.સી.પી.અો અને સુપર વાઇર બહેનોએ મળીને આશરે દોઢ વર્ષ અગાઉ જે કંટીજન્સી કીટની ખરીદી કરી હતી.

તેમાં લાખો રૂપિયાનું કૌભાંડ આચર્યું હતું.જે અંગે વડગામમાં કાનજીભાઈ ચૌહાણ દ્વારા એક વર્ષ અગાઉ જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાં જવાબદાર અધિકારીઓ સામે ખાતાકીય તપાસ માટે લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી હતી.પણ હજુ સુધી જિલ્લામાંથી આ અંગે કોઈ જ તપાસ કરી નથી. જેને લઇ કાનજીભાઈએ ગાંધીનગરમાં મહિલા અને બાળ વિકાસ કચેરી અને સીએમ સુધી લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી હતી. છતાં પણ તપાસ કરનાર અધિકારીઓ કૌભાંડ આચારના અધિકારીઓને છાવરી રહ્યા હોવાના આક્ષેપો ઉઠવા પામ્યા છે.

જેણે જવાબ માગ્યો તેમને જવાબ આપ્યા છે
વડગામ તાલુકામાં થયેલા કંટીજન્સી કીટ કૌભાંડ અંગે બનાસકાંઠા પ્રોગ્રામ ઓફિસર યશવંતિબેન ચાવડાએ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, જે લોકોએ જવાબ માંગ્યા છે તેમને જવાબ કરી દીધા છે.

