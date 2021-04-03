તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:થરાદમાં ખેડૂતના ખિસ્સામાંથી ચિલઝડપ કરતો ટાબરીયો ઝડપાયો, એક ફરાર

થરાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સાબા ગામનો ખેડૂત બે બોરી જીરુનું વેચાણ કરી રૂ.11000 લઈને બજારમાં ખરીદી કરી રહ્યો હતો

થરાદની મુખ્ય બજાર બળિયા હનુમાન ચોકથી બસ સ્ટેશન તરફ જવાના રસ્તે ઉભેલી લારી પર શાકભાજી ખરીદતા ખેડૂત પાસેથી ચીલઝડપ કરી નાશી છૂટતા ખેડૂતે 1 ટાબરીયાને ઝડપી પાડી પોલીસ મથકે સોંપ્યો હતો. જ્યારે એક શખ્સ નાશી છૂટ્યો હતો.

થરાદ તાલુકાના સાબાના અમીરામભાઈ વજેરામભાઈ બ્રાહ્મણ ગુરુવારે એપીએમસીમાં બે બોરી જીરુનું વેચાણ કરી રૂપિયા 11000 લઈને બજારમાં આવી લારી પર શાકભાજીની ખરીદી કરી રહ્યા હતા. શાકભાજી વાળાને પૈસા આપી પર્સ પરત ખિસ્સામાં મુકતી વખતે અમીરામભાઈની બાજુમાં રહેલા એક કિશોરે ખિસ્સામાં હાથ નાખી રૂ.11000 હજારની ચિલઝડપ કરી નાશી છૂટ્યો હતો.ખેડૂત અમીરામભાઇએ ભાગવા જતાં એક કિશોર વયના ટાબરીયાને ઝડપી પોલીસને સોંપતાં પોલીસે તેની પૂછપરછ કરતાં મધ્યપ્રદેશ ઇન્દોર હોવાનો જણાવી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે એક શખ્સ ભાગી ગયો હતો.

