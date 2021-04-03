તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કરૂણાંતિકા:કચરામાં પડેલી એક્સપાયરી ડેટ વાળી દવા આરોગ્યાની આશંકાથી બે આખલાના મોત

થરાદમાં કચરો આરોગતાં બે આખલાના મોત થયા. - Divya Bhaskar
થરાદમાં કચરો આરોગતાં બે આખલાના મોત થયા.
  • થરાદની સુથારા શેરીમાં જાહેર જગ્યાએ કચરામાંથી સ્પાસ્નોપાર ટેબ્લેટ મળી આવી

થરાદની સુથારા શેરીમાં આવેલા જાગેશ્વર મહાદેવ મંદિર બાજુમાં જાહેર જગ્યાએ રસ્તામાં કચરામાં એક્સપાયરી ડેટની ટેબ્લેટ દવાઓ નાખવામાં આવતાં બે નંદી આખલાઓ આરોગી ગયા હોવાની આશંકા વચ્ચે સ્થળ પર તરફડીયા મારતા મોતને ભેટ્યા હતા.

થરાદની સુથારા શેરીમાં આવેલા જાગેશ્વર મહાદેવ મંદિર બાજુ જવાના રસ્તા પર આજુબાજુમાં રહેતા લોકો જાહેર જગ્યાએ રહેણાંકનો કચરો ફેંકતા હોવાથી એકઠો થયેલો કચરો બે આખલાઓ આરોગી હોવાની આશંકા વચ્ચે જમીન પર ઢળી પડી તરફડીયા મારી રહ્યા હતા. જેમાં ગુરુવારની વહેલી સવારે લોકોની નજર આખલાઓ પર પડતાં જીવદયા પ્રેમીઓને જાણ કરાતાં ગૌ પ્રેમીઓ સ્થળ પર દોડી આવતાં 1 આખલાએ દમ તોડ્યો હતો. ત્યારે બીજો જમીન પર તરફડીયા મારતો હોવાથી જલારામ ગૌસેવા એમ્બ્યુલન્સ તેમજ પશુ ચિકિત્સા વેટનરીનો સંપર્ક કરતાં બંને ટીમો ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી તરફડીયા મારી રહેલા આખલાને સારવાર હાથ ધરી હતી.

સ્થળ પર પડેલા કચરામાં તપાસ કરતાં 7 ફેબ્રુઆરી-2020માં મુદત પૂરી થયેલી એક્સપાયરી ડેટની સ્પાસ્નોપાર ટેબ્લેટ મળી આવતાં આખલાઓ ટેબ્લેટ આરોગી ગયા હોવાનું અનુમાન થયું હતું. જેમાં આજુબાજુ પૂછતાછ કરતાં નજીકમાં રહેતી 1 શિક્ષિત મહિલાએ પ્લાસ્ટિક ઝભલામાં ટેબ્લેટ ભરીને કચરામાં ફેંકી હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. આથી જીવદયા પ્રેમીઓ તેમજ સ્થાનિક લોકોએ મહિલાને તતડાવતાં શિક્ષિત મહિલા લોકો સામે જવાબ નહિ આપી શકતાં લાચાર બની જવા પામી હતી.

