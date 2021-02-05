તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાણી સમસ્યા:પાલનપુરમાં ઉનાળાની શરૂઆતમાં જ પીવાના પાણીની સમસ્યા સર્જાતા મહિલાઓ માટલાં ફોડી વિરોધ કર્યો

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
પાણી ના મળતા માટલાં ફોડી વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન
  • પંદર દિવસથી પીવાનું પાણી ના મળતા પરેશાની

બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લાના પાલનપુર શહેરના કેટલાક વિસ્તારમાં ઉનાળાની શરૂઆત સાથે જ પાણી સમસ્યાની બૂમ ઉઠી છે. ગણેસપુરા વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા પંદર દિવસથી પીવાનું પાણી ના મળતા સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓએ માટલાં ફોડી વિરોધ પ્રદર્શિત કર્યો હતો.

પાલનપુરના ગણેશપુરા વિસ્તારની ચિત્રકૂટ સહિત ચાર સોસાયટીઓમાં છેલ્લા પંદર દિવસથી પીવાનું પાણી મળતું ના હોય સ્થાનિક મહિલાઓએ વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. વારંવાર નગરપાલિકામાં રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં પણ પંદર દિવસથી પાણીની સમસ્યા ભોગવી રહેલી મહિલાઓ એ આજે માટલા ફોડી વિરોધ કર્યો હતો. પીવાના પાણીની સમસ્યા સર્જાતા ટેન્કર દ્વારા પૈસા ખર્ચીને પાણી મંગાવ પડતું હોવાથી ચાર સોસાયટીના રહીશો મુશ્કેલીમાં મુકાયા છે. ત્યારે તંત્રને જગાડવા માટે આજે નગરપાલિકા વિરોધી સૂત્રોચ્ચાર અને માટલા ફોડી તંત્રની જગાડવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો.

પંદર દિવસતી વેચાતું પાણી લેવા મજબૂર લોકો
તાજેતરમાં પાલનપુર નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીના પરિણામ આવ્યા છે.ચૂંટણી માં પણ અનેક વાયદા થયા છે.પરંતુ નવા .ચુંટાયેલા સદસ્યો પણ હજુ આ વિસ્તારમાં ફરક્યા ના હોવાની સ્થાનિકોની ફરિયાદ છે. છેલ્લા પંદર દિવસથી પીવાના પાણીની સમસ્યા છે ત્યારે રોજિંદા વપરાશમાં પણ પાણીમાં તકલીફ ભોગવતા ચાર સોસાયટીના રહીશો છેલ્લા પંદર દિવસમાં 15 હાજર રૂપિયા ખર્ચી વેચાતુ પાણી લેવાની ફરજ પડી છે.

નિવૃત મામલતદારો પણ વેઠી રહ્યા છે પાણીની સમસ્યા
નવાઈની વાત એ છે કે ચિત્રકૂટ સોસાયટીમાં 3 નિવૃત મામલતદાર રહે છે અને બે હાલ ફરજ પણ નિભાવે છે. છતાં પણ તેમને પંદર દિવસથી પાણીની સમસ્યાઓ નો સામનો કરવો પડે છે. જોકે મામલતદાર કક્ષાના અધિકારીઓની સોસાયટી ની આવી હાલત હોય તો સામાન્ય માણસો સુધી પાણી પહોંચતા કેટલો સમય લાગતો હશે તે આ નગરપાલિકા વહીવટી તંત્રની નીતિ પરથી સ્પષ્ટ થાય છે..

