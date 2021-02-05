તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીનો મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:વોર્ડ નં.1, વિકાસ થયો પણ ગટર સ્ટ્રીટલાઇટો અને જાહેર રસ્તાઓ વર્ષોથી તેજ સ્થિતિમાં છે

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
પાલનપુર વોર્ડ નંબર 1માં લડબી નદીની સાફ સફાઈ તો કરાઈ પણ ચેમ્બરો સાફ કરાતી નથી. - Divya Bhaskar
પાલનપુર વોર્ડ નંબર 1માં લડબી નદીની સાફ સફાઈ તો કરાઈ પણ ચેમ્બરો સાફ કરાતી નથી.
  • ચાણક્યપુરી સોસા.માં લડબી નદીની સફાઈ નથી થતી,અંદર જ ચેમ્બર બનાવી દેવાઈ
  • પ્રકાશનગર અને ગુલમહોર સોસાયટીના જાહેર માર્ગો વર્ષોથી ઉબડખાબડ સ્થિતિમાં

પાલનપુર શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર 1 હાઇવેથી જોડાયેલો છે. જોકે કેટલાક વિસ્તારો નવા બન્યા છે જ્યાં ચિત્ર સાફ સુથરુ છે જ્યારે કેટલાક વિસ્તારોની હાલત કથળેલી જોવા મળે છે. અહીં ગટરના પાણી ભરાવા,સફાઈ માટેનો અભાવ, રસ્તાઓ તૂટેલી હાલતમાં જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે. બાવરીડેરા વિસ્તારમાં વર્ષો બાદ ઘરે ઘરે પાણીના નળ જોડવામાં આવ્યા છે.તો બીજીતરફ વોર્ડ નંબર 1 ના કેટલાક રહીશોએ વાતચીતમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે "અમે અનેક વાર ગટરો ઉભરાવાની, પાણીની સમસ્યા, રસ્તાની સમસ્યા લઈને જ્યારે નગરપાલિકા જઈએ ત્યારે અમને સારો રિસ્પોન્સ મળતો નથી.જેને લઈ રહીશોમાં રોષ ફેલાયો છે.

વોર્ડ નં 1 ના વિસ્તારો
નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 1 માં પ્રકાશનગર,બાવરી ડેરા, ચાણક્યપુરી સોસાયટી, તાજપુરા,સુખબાગ રોડ,શિવ મહેલ,ગુલમહોર સોસાયટી, સૂકુંન સોસા,શ્યામ વિહાર,બાલાજી સીટી,રાજનગર,રેલવે કોટર્સ, મધુવન સોસા, આદર્શ નગર, આનંદ નગર , રાધિકા સોસાયટી, ગાયત્રી મંદિર, આકાર પાર્ક, કાપડી નગર, કર્મચારી નગર, કોજી ના અંદરના વિસ્તારથી લઈ લુણવા સુધી અને સોનગઢ સીમાડા સુધીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે.

11,397 મતદારો ભાવિ નક્કી કરશે
ગત 2015ની ચૂંટણી કરતા આ વર્ષે 2453 મતદારોનો વધારો થયો છે જેમાં કોંગ્રેસ અને ભાજપ વચ્ચે ખેંચતાણ શરૂ થઈ ગયું છે અને ટૂંક સમયમાં 11,397 મતદારો ચાર નગરસેવકોનું ભાવી નક્કી કરશે.

ઢુંઢીયાવાડી વિસ્તારમાં 20 વરસથી કોઈ કામ થયું નથી
અમારા ઢુંઢીયાવાડી વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા 20વર્ષથી કોઈ પણ કામ થયું નથી. જાહેર માર્ગો પર ગટર ઉભરાય છે. સ્ટ્રીટલાઇટો નંખાઈ પણ ચૂંટણી પૂરતી, અને ચૂંટાયેલા ઉમેદવાર પાસે કોઈ કામ લઈને જઈએ તો એમ કહે છે તમે ક્યાં અમને વોટ આપ્યા છે તે તમારું કામ કરીએ ? " - રાજુભાઈ ઝાલા ઢુંઢીયાવાડી

ગુલમોહર સોસા.માં કચરો લેવા ગાડી આવતી જ નથી
ગુલમોહર સોસાયટીમાં આજ દિન સુધી કચરો લેવા ગાડી આવતી નથી અને જાહેર રસ્તા ઉપર ખાડા દેખાય છે પરંતુ આ વર્ષોની સમસ્યાઓને પાલિકાને દેખાતું નથી હવે ચૂંટણી આવી છે.ત્યારે રોડ ઉપર કપચી સિમેન્ટનો માલ નાખે છે. ફરી ચૂંટણી પુરી થશે એટલે "જૈસે થે. - રઈસભાઈ બેલીમ,ગુલમહોર સોસાયટી.

ચાણક્યપુરીમાં ગંદકીના કારણે બાળકો બીમાર પડે છે
ચાણક્યપુરી સોસાયટીમાં વર્ષોથી લડબી નદીને સાફ કરવામાં આવતી નથી એના કારણે બીમારી વધી ગઈ છે છતાં પાલિકા આંખ આડા કાન કરી રહી છે. ચૂંટણી આવે એટલે વોટ લેવા આવશે વર્ષોથી પાલિકાને રજુઆત કરતા આવ્યા છીએ. - વસંત આકેડીવાળા, સ્થાનિક રહીશ

ન્યુ પાલનપુરમાં રસ્તા બનાવ્યા પણ અધૂરી હાલતમાં
"ન્યૂ પાલનપુરમાં તિરુપતિ રાજનગરથી હાઈવે વિસ્તારને જોડતી કામગીરીને લઇ સ્થાનિકો પરેશાન છે. ચૂંટણીટાણે કામગીરી ચાલી રહી છે અમારા રસ્તા ઉપર એક મહિનાથી રસ્તા ઉપર મેટલ પાથરેલી છે. ચાલવુ પણ મુશ્કેલ બની ગયું છે અને વાહનોને પણ બહુ તકલીફ પડે છે છતાં નગરપાલિકાના સત્તાધીશોને કંઈ દેખાતું નથી. - પરસોત્તમભાઈ પ્રજાપતિ

