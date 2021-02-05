તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મતદાર જાગૃતિના તોરણ:સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં 100 ટકા મતદાન થાય તે માટે જિલ્લા વહીવટીતંત્ર દ્વારા વિવિધ કાર્યક્રમોનું આયોજન કરાયું

પાલનપુર23 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં મતદાર જાગૃતિ અંતર્ગત સ્વીપના નોડલ ઓફિસર દ્વારા મહેંદી અને રંગોળી સ્પર્ધા યોજાઈ

બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીમાં 100 ટકા મતદાન થાય અને લોકો પોતાના મતાધિકારનો ઉપયોગ કરી લોકશાહીને વધુ મજબુત બનાવે તે માટે જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને કલેકટર આનંદ પટેલની સુચના અને માર્ગદર્શન પ્રમાણે જિલ્લા વહીવટીતંત્ર દ્વારા વિવિધ કાર્યક્રમોનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જિલ્લામાં પાલનપુર, ડીસા અને ભાભર નગરપાલિકાની સામાન્ય ચૂંટણી-2021 તથા થરા અને ધાનેરા નગરપાલિકાની પેટા ચૂંટણી, 14-માંડલા કાંકરેજ તાલુકા પંચાયત અને 9- મોટીમહુડી દાંતીવાડા તાલુકા પંચાયતની પેટા ચૂંટણીને અનુલક્ષી મતદાર જાગૃતિ માટે સ્વીપના નોડલ ઓફિસર અને જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારી સંજયભાઇ પરમાર અને નાયબ જિ.પ્રા.શિક્ષણાધિકારી મુકેશભાઇ ચાવડા દ્વારા મહેંદી અને રંગોળી સ્પર્ધા યોજવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં 700 થી વધુ આંગણવાડી કાર્યકર, તેડાગર અન આશાવર્કર બહેનો તથા કિશોરીઓ અને શાળાની વિધાર્થીનીઓ જોડાઈ હતી. ‘આપણા સૌ નો એક જ નિર્ધાર બાકી ન રહે કોઈ મતદાર...’’ આ હેતુને સાકાર કરવા માટે જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને કલેકટરના નેતૃત્વમાં જિલ્લામાં સો ટકા મતદાન થાય તે માટે મતદાર જાગૃતિ અભિયાન અંતર્ગત વિવિધ પ્રવૃતિઓ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. જેમાં રંગોળી અને મહેંદી સ્પર્ધાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ કાર્યક્રમના સુપરવાઈઝર બહેનોએ મોનીટરીંગ કરી માર્ગદર્શન આપ્યું હતું. જેમા આંગણવાડીમાં કાર્ડ પેપર પર સ્લોગન બનાવીને ક્યાંક મતદાર જાગૃતિના તોરણ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. જેનો ઉદેશ્ય યુવાનો મતદાન કરવા પ્રેરિત થાય, શહેરીજનો મતદાનની તારીખથી વાકેફ થાય અને તે તારીખે મતદાન કરવા અચૂક જાય, એક મત પણ મજબુત લોકશાહી માટે મહત્વનો તેમજ ફલેશ કાર્ડ દ્વારા મતદાનની જાગૃતિ ફેલાવામાં આવી હતી. તેમ જિલ્લા પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષણાધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા અખબારી યાદીમાં જણાવાયું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓખેડૂત આંદોલન દરમિયાન 500 અકાઉન્ટ્સ હંમેશાં માટે સસ્પેન્ડ, વિવાદાસ્પદ કન્ટેન્ટવાળાં હેશટેગની વિઝિબિલિટી ઘટાડી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો