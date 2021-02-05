તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

માગણી:પાલનપુર જિલ્લા વધુ 26 ગામોના તળાવમાં નર્મદા નીર નાખવા CMને રજૂઆત

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • વડગામના 14 ગામોનાં 18 તળાવ ઉમરેચા ચેકડેમમાં પાઇપલાઇન દ્વારા નર્મદાનું પાણી નાખવામાં આવનાર છે

વડગામના મુકતેશ્વર ડેમમાં નર્મદાનું પાણી નાખવાની યોજના સરકારે જાહેર કરી હતી.જેમાં વડગામના 14 ગામોનાં 18 તળાવ અને ઉમરેચા ચેકડેમમાં પણ પાઇપલાઇન દ્વારા નર્મદાનું પાણી નાંખવામાં આવનાર છે. જોકે આ યોજનામાં વધુ 26 ગામોના તળાવમાં પણ નર્મદા નીર નાખવામાં આવે તેવી જિલ્લા પંચાયત સદસ્યએ સરકારને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી છે.

ગુજરાત સરકાર દ્વારા વડગામ તાલુકાના ખેડૂતોને પગભર કરવાના આયોજનના ભાગરૂપે મુક્તેશ્વર ડેમ તેમજ 14 ગામના 18 તળાવ અને ઉમરેચા ડેમમાં પાઇપલાઇન દ્વારા પાણી નાખનાર છે જેનું પમ્પીંગ સ્ટેશન વડગામ તાલુકાનું વરસડા ખાતે બનશે.હાલમાં જે 14 ગામો જાહેર કરાયા છે તે ઉપરાંત પાઈપલાઈન જ્યાંથી પસાર થાય છે તેવા 26 ગામોનો પણ સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવે તેવી માંગ ઉઠી છે.

આ અંગેની વિગતો આપતા જિલ્લા પંચાયત સદસ્ય અશ્વિન સક્સેનાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે"ડીંડરોલથી મુક્તેશ્વર ઉદવહન પાઇપલાઇન યોજના અંતર્ગત પાણી પહોંચાડવામાં આવનાર છે તેમાં માહી, ભરકાવાડા, માનપુરા, નાનોસણા, મગરવાડા, લીંબોઈ, મેગાળ, પેપોળ, છાપી, પાંચડા, નાનીગીડાસણ, મોટીગીડાસણ, ટીંબાચુડી, નળાસર, માલોસણા, વડગામ, નાંદોત્રા, તાજપુરા, મજાદર, પાલડી, મેતા, થલવાડા, ડાલવાણા, પીલુચા, નગાણા અને નાગરપુરાનો એમ.એસ પાઇપ લાઇનમાં સમાવેશ કરી નર્મદાના નીર નાખવા મુખ્યમંત્રીને રજૂઆત કરી છે."

