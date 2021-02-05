તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:ચોરેલા બુલેટ પર બેસી ફોટો પાડી વાયરલ કર્યો ને પોલીસે દબોચ્યો

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ત્રણ વર્ષ અગાઉ પાલનપુરની કોલેજ આગળથી બુલેટ ચોરનારા ઇડરના ઓડા ગામના શખ્સને ઝડપી લીધો

પાલનપુરમાંથી ત્રણ વર્ષ અગાઉ બુલેટની ઉઠાંતરી કરનારા શખ્સે બુલેટ ઉપર બેઠેલો ફોટો સોશિયલ મિડીયામાં વાયરલ કર્યો હતો.જેના આધારે તાલુકા પોલીસની ટીમે ત્રણ માસની તપાસના અંતે બુલેટ ચોરનારા ઇડરના ઓડા ગામના શખ્સને ઝડપ્યો હતો. સેમોદ્રા ગામના વિજયભાઇ કરશનભાઇ પટેલના બ્લ્યુ રંગના બુલેટની વર્ષ 2017માં પાલનપુરની કોલેજ નજીકથી ચોરી થઇ ગઇ હતી. જે બાદ થોડાક દિવસો બાદ આરોપીએ બુલેટ ઉપર બેસીને પાડેલો ફોટો વાયરલ કર્યો હતો. જેની જાણ વિજયભાઇને થતાં તેમણે પોલીસને જાણ કરી હતી.તાલુકા પીએસઆઇ બી. આર. પટેલ અને રાઇટર બળવંતસિંહ તપાસ કરી ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલી ઇડર ના ઓડા ગામના નિતિન કિશનભાઇ ઓડને ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

નંબર પ્લેટ બદલી દીધી હતી
પાલનપુર તાલુકા પોલીસ મથકની ટીમના પીએસઆઇ બી. આર. પટેલ, બળવંતસિંહ, ધનરાજસિહ, દીપકભાઇ, લવજીભાઇ, કેતનકુમાર, રહીમખાન, રાજેશદાન, કરશનભાઇએ હ્યુમન સેન્સ, ટેકનીકલ માહિતી, તેમજ ખાનગી બાતમીદારોની મદદથી ગૂનાનો ભેદ ઉકેલ્યો હતો. જેમાં આરોપીએ નંબર પ્લેટ બદલી દીધી હતી. જોકે, બ્લ્યું કલર ભેદ ઉકેલવામાં મહત્વનો રહ્યો હતો.

આજે કોર્ટમાં રજૂ કરી રિમાન્ડ મંગાશે
ચોરીના બુલેટ સાથે ઝડપાયેલા આરોપીના ગૂનાની તપાસ પશ્વિમ પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઇ નીતાબેન બી. ઝાલાને સોંપવામાં આવી છે. જેમના દ્વારા આરોપીને આજે કોર્ટમાં રજુ કરી રિમાન્ડની માંગણી કરવામાં આવશે.

