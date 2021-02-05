તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આવેદન પત્ર:ભીલડીગામની કિન્નર સમાજનો અાશ્રમ અડીને અાવેલ પલ્ટો મામલે અાવેદનપત્ર પાઠવ્યુ

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બનાસકાંઠાના ભીલડી ગામની ઘટના વર્ષો જુના શાંતિ નગરમાં સોસાયટીમાં આવેલ છે કિન્નર સમાજનો આશ્રમ 20 વર્ષેથી આવેલ સ્થળે પર કિન્નર સમાજ વસવાટ કરે છે.ભીલડીના શાંતિ નગર વિસ્તારમાં કિન્નર સમાજ ના આશ્રમને અડીને આવેલ પલ્ટો માલિકે જોરહુકમી કરી રહ્યાં છે.આશ્રમની જગ્યા ખાલી કરવા માટે બાજુમાં આવેલ પ્લોટ માલિક પ્રકાશ કુમાર ઠક્કર અને દિલીપકુમાર ઠક્કર નામના શખ્સોને ધાક ધમકી આપી હતી. કિન્નર સમાજ ન્યાયની માંગ સાથે નાયબ કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર થકી રજુઆત કરી હતી. ગ્રામ પંચાયતની જમીનમાં ગામના સરપંચ તેમજ તલાટીએ રહેવા મંજૂરી આપી હોવા છતાં અન્ય લોકો દ્વારા અવાર નવાર હુમલા કરાવે છે. બુધવારે ડીસા નાયબ કલેકટરને કિન્નર સમાજ અને સામાજિક આગ્રણીઓ સાથે આવેદનપત્ર આપ્યું હતુ.અા ભીલડીની શાંતિ નગર સોસાયટીમાં આવેલ પ્લોટ માલિકો સામે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવાની માંગ સાથે આપ્યું હતુ. અા સ્થાનિક પ્લોટ માલિકો કિન્નર સમાજના આવેલ આશ્રમ તોડવા માટે અવાર નવાર ધમકીઓ આપે છે.જીવના જોખમે આશ્રમ વસવાટ કરતાં કિન્નર લોકો હેરાન પરેશાન થયા છે.સ્થાનિક પોલીસને રજૂઆત કરવા છતાં નથી મળી રહ્યો ન્યાય.પ્લોટ માલિકોએ આશ્રમની જમીન ખાલી કરવા માટે 10 દિવસનું આપ્યું અલટીમેટમ.જમીન નહીં ખાલી કરેતો જાન થી મારી નાખવાની આપી ધમકી.બુધવાર કિન્નર સમાજના લોકોએ આવેદનપત્ર આપીને પ્રાંત કલેકટરને ન્યાયની માંગ સાથે રજુઆત કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતના ડુમસ રોડ પર કાર અને બાઈક વચ્ચે એક્સિડન્ટ, સ્પોર્ટસ બાઈક પર જતા બે યુવકોના મોત - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો