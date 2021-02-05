તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ન્યાયની માંગ:ભીલડી નજીકની ઘટનામાં વિમો પાસ કરાવવા મદદ કરનારા લોકોને ઝડપવા પરિવારની કલેક્ટર પાસે ન્યાયની માંગ

બનાસકાંઠાં17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વિમા પોલીસી પાસ કરાવવા પતિએ જ કરાવ્યો હતો પત્નીનો અક્સમાત
  • બીજા આરોપીઓને પકડવા પરિવારની માંગ

બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં બહુચર્ચિત પત્ની હત્યા કેસમાં હજુ સુધી હત્યામાં મદદ કરનારા આરોપીઓ નહીં ઝડપાતાં મૃતક મહિલાના પરિવારજનોએ તાત્કાલિક આરોપીઓને ઝડપી પાડવા જિલ્લા કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપ્યું છે. ગત થોડા દિવસો અગાઉ પોતાના પતિએ જ પત્નીનો જાણી જોઇને અક્સમાત કરાવ્યો હતો.

એક કરોડની વિમા પોલિસી પાસ કરાવવા પત્નીની હત્યા માટે કાવતરું
થોડાં દિવસો અગાઉ ભિલડી ગામ નજીક લલિત માળી નામના વ્યક્તિએ પોતાની પત્નીના નામે રહેલી એક કરોડની વિમા પોલિસી પાસ કરાવવા પત્નીની હત્યા માટે કાવતરું ઘડી માર્ગ અકસ્માતમાં ઉડાવી હત્યા કરી નાખી હતી. જે કેસમાં આરોપી પતિની તો ધરપકડ કરાઈ છે, પરંતુ અન્ય આરોપીઓ કે જેઓ આ હત્યાના પ્લાનમાં સામેલ હતા તેમને હજુ સુધી પકડવામાં આવ્યા નથી. ત્યારે મૃતક યુવતીના પરિવારજનોએ આજે જિલ્લા કલેકટર તેમજ જિલ્લા પોલીસ વડાને આવેદનપત્ર આપી તમામ આરોપીઓને સત્વરે પકડવા રજુઆત કરી હતી. આ ઉપરાંત આરોપીઓ જો સોમવાર સુધી નહીં પકડાય તો ગાંધી ચીંધ્યા માર્ગે આંદોલન કરવાની ચીમકી પરિવારજનોએ આપી હતી.

મૃતક મહિલાના મામાનું નિવેદન
મૃતક મહિલાના મામાએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે, બંને પતિ પત્ની દર્શન કરવા ગેળા હનુમાનજીના મંદિરે જતા હતા તે સમયે પાછળથી ગાડીએ ટક્કર મારી હતી. અમને શંકા હતી અને ભીલડી પોલીસે તટસ્થ તાપસ કરતા મારી ભાણીની હત્યા હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું હતું. જેમાં એના પતિએ જ સમગ્ર કાવતરું ઘડ્યું હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું હતું. તેનો પતિ તો જેલમાં છે પણ બીજી ગાડીથી ટક્કર મારનાર વક્તિને સત્વરે પોલીસ ઝડપી પાડે અને બજા જે લોકોએ આ કાવતરામાં ભાગ ભજવેલો હોય એ વક્તિને પણ સજા થાય તે માટે આજે માન્ય શ્રી કલેકટર સાહેબ તેમજ બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લા પોલીસ વડા SP સાહેબને આવેદનપત્ર આપ્યું છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓ23 મિનિટના ભાષણમાં રાહુલે 12 વખત મોદીનું નામ લીધું, રાહુલે કહ્યું- 3 કૃષિ કાયદાથી 40% લોકો બેરોજગાર થઈ જશે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો