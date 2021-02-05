તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પ્રતિબંધ:ચૂંટણી અધિકારીની કચેરીની 100 મીટરની ત્રિજ્યામાં ત્રણથી વધુ વાહનોના પ્રવેશ પર પ્રતિબંધ

પાલનપુર
ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવા માટે ઉમેદવારો મોટી સંખ્યામાં ટેકેદારો તથા વાહનો સાથે આવતા હોય છે. જેના કારણે ચૂંટણી અધિકારીઓની કચેરીમાં તેમજ કમ્પાઉન્ડમાં અવ્યવસ્થા ઉભી થાય છે. આવી પરિસ્થિતિ નિવારવા માટે ભારતના ચૂંટણી પંચ દ્વારા આ અંગે કરેલી અધતન સુચના મુજબ કેટલાક નિયંત્રણો મુકવા જરૂરી જણાય છે. ત્યારે કલેક્ટરે 100 મીટરની ત્રિજ્યામાં વધુમાં વધુ ત્રણ વાહનો સાથે રાખી પ્રવેશી શકશે તેવો નિર્દેશ કરી પ્રતિબંધ લાદયો છે.

આથી આનંદ પટેલ (આઇ.એ.એસ.) જિલ્લાના મેજીસ્ટ્રેટ, બનાસકાંઠા- પાલનપુરને ફોજદારી કાર્યરીતિ અધિનિયમ-1973ની કલમ-144થી મળેલ સત્તાની રૂએ સદરહું ચૂંટણી સંદર્ભે ઉમેદવારી પત્રો ભરવા આવનાર ઉમેદવાર, ચૂંટણી અધિકારી/મદદનીશ ચૂંટણી અધિકારીની કચેરીની 100 મીટરની ત્રિજ્યામાં વધુમાં વધુ ત્રણ વાહનો સાથે રાખી પ્રવેશી શકશે. ઉમેદવારીપત્ર ભરતી વખતે ચૂંટણી અધિકારી/મદદનીશ ચૂંટણી અધિકારીની કચેરીમાં વધુમાં વધુ પાંચ વ્યકિતઓ (ઉમેદવાર સહિત) પ્રવેશી શકશે. આ હુકમનો ભંગ અથવા ઉલ્લંધન કરવા બદલ ભારતીય દંડ સંહિતાની કલમ-188 હેઠળ શિક્ષાને પાત્ર થશે.

