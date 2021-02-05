તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બુટલેગરો બેફામ:પાલનપુરના છાપીમાં પોલીસે ટ્રેલર સહિત 38.68 લાખનો દારુ જપ્ત કર્યો, બે આરોપીની ધરપકડ

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રાજસ્થાનથી અમીરગઢ બોર્ડર થઈ અન્ય જિલ્લાઓમાં જઈ રહ્યું હતું ટ્રેલર
  • દારૂની હેરાફેરીને અટકાવવા પોલીસ ખાતુ એક્શનમાં

બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓ પૂર્વે જ દારૂની મસમોટી હેરાફેરી ઝડપાઈ છે. જેમાં દારૂ ભરેલા ટ્રેલર સાથે કુલ રૂપિયા 38.68 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ સાથે બે આરોપીઓની છાપી પોલીસે અટકાયત કરી વધુ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

રાજ્યમાં દારુબંધી માત્ર કાગળ પર જ હોય તેવા દ્રશ્યો છાસવારે સામે આવે છે. સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી હોય, વિધાનસભા કે પછી લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી હોય પણ ચૂંટણીમાં દારૂની રેલમછેલ થઈ ન હોય તેવુ કદાચ ભાગ્યે જ બન્યું હશે. ત્યારે હવે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચૂંટણીઓ પહેલા બુટલેગરો બેફામ બન્યા છે અને અત્યારથી જ દારૂનો સ્ટોક કરવા લાગ્યા છે.

લાખોના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે બે શખ્સોની અટકાયત
પાલનપુર તાલુકાના છાપી હાઇવે પરથી પોલીસે દારૂ ભરેલા ટ્રેલરને ઝડપી પાડ્યુ છે. દારૂ ભરેલું આ ટ્રેલર રાજસ્થાનથી બનાસકાંઠાની અમીરગઢ બોર્ડર થઈ અન્ય જિલ્લાઓમાં જઈ રહ્યું હતું. પોલીસને ખાનગી રાહે બાતમી મળતા જ આ ટ્રેલરને છાપી પાસે થોભાવી ચેક કરતાં તેમાંથી દારૂની 25940 બોટલ મળી આવી હતી. પોલીસે દારૂ અને ટ્રેલર સહિત કુલ 38.68 લાખ રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત કર્યો છે. જ્યારે ટ્રેલર ચાલક શ્રવણ રામચંદ્ર જાટ તેમજ એક કિશોર સહિત બે લોકોની અટકાયત કરવામાં આવી છે. છાપી પોલીસે બંને લોકો વિરુદ્ધ પ્રોહીબીશન એક્ટ મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી આગળની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

દારૂની હેરાફેરીને અટકાવવા પોલીસ ખાતુ એક્શનમાં ગઇકાલે રાત્રે પણ પાટણ ડીસા હાઇવે પર લાખોના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે બે કાર પાટણ એલ.સી.બી દ્વારા જપ્ત કરવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યારે સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીઓમાં દારૂની હેરાફેરીને અટકાવવા માટે પોલીસ સક્રીય બની છે. બે દિવસ અગાઉ જ જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરે પણ અલગ-અલગ ગુનાઓમાં સંડોવાયેલા બુટલેગરો સામે પાસાની કાર્યવાહી કરી છે તેમ છતાં પણ બેફામ બનેલા બુટલેગરો દારૂની હેરાફેરી કરતા અટકતા નથી જેની સામે પોલીસ પણ કડક કાર્યવાહી કરી રહી છે.

