ચોરી:પાલનપુરમાં રોડ પરની 100થી વધુ લોખંડની એંગલો અને 14 મોટી જાળીઓ એક એક કરીને ચોરાઈ ગઈ

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • એક શંકાસ્પદ યુવકની વર્તુણક જોઈ વેપારીઓએ પૂછતાં ભાગી ગયો

પાલનપુરમાં નગરપાલિકાએ બન્ને રોડની વચ્ચે નાખેલી લોખંડની રેલિંગ પરની એંગલો અને કીર્તિ સ્તંભ ફરતે નાખેલી 20 જાળીઓ પૈકી 14 જાળીઓ એક એક કરીને ચોરાઈ ગઈ છે. જોકે નવાઈ વાત એ છે કે સમગ્ર મામલથી પાલનપુર નગરપાલિકા અંધારામાં છે. ગુરુવારે બપોરે એક શંકાસ્પદ યુવકની વર્તુણક જોઈ વેપારીઓએ લોખંડની એંગલ બાબતે પૂછતાં તે ભાગી ગયો હતો. વેપારીઓએ આ મામલે રાત્રીના સમયે આ વિસ્તારમાં પેટ્રોલિંગ સઘન બનાવવા માંગ કરી છે.

પાલનપુર શહેરમાં કેટલાક સમયથી શહેરના જુદા જુદા માર્ગો પર લોખંડની રેલિંગની ચોરી થઈ રહી છે. ગુરુનાનક ચોકથી રેલવેસ્ટેશન માર્ગ પર આવેલી રેલીંગમાં જ 80થી 90 જેટલી કલાત્મક મરોડદાર એન્ગલો કાપી કાપીને લઈ જવાઈ છે. જ્યારે શહેરના હેરિટેજ કિર્તીસ્થંભની ફરતે વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલ માટે બનાવાયેલી ગટરની નિકના ઉપર મોટી મોટી લોખંડની 20 જાળીઓ ફિટ કરવામાં આવી છે જે પૈકી 14 જાળીઓની એક એક કરીને ચોરી કરવામાં આવી છે. સ્થાનિક વેપારીઓ છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી સાઇલેન્ટ રીતે ચાલી રહેલી આ ચોરીઓ મામલે ચિંતિત હતા.

તેવામાં ગુરુવારે એક યુવક કપાયેલી રેલિંગ પાસે શંકાસ્પદ વર્તણુંક કરતા વેપારીઓએ પકડવાની કોશિષ કરતા તે ભાગી ગયો હતો.વેપારીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે " છેલ્લા કેટલાક મહિનાઓથી દરરોજ એક એક કરીને મોંઘા ભાવની કલાત્મક એંગ્લો ચોરાઈ રહી છે આજે એક યુવકને પૂછતાં તેણે હાથ જોડી દારૂપીવા કેટલીક એંગલ ચોરી હોવાનું કહી માફી માંગી ત્યાંથી ભાગી ગયો હતો. અવાર નવાર આ ચોરીઓ થઈ રહી છે જેની સામે પાલિકા દ્વારા કોઇ ઠોસ કામગીરી કરાઈ નથી. રાત્રિના સમયે યોગ્ય પોલીસ પેટ્રોલિંગ થાય તો પણ આરોપી ઝડપાઈ શકે અને શેરની મિલ્કતનું રક્ષણ થઈ શકે તેમ છે.

