હાલાકી:પાલનપુરના ગામોમાં 8 વર્ષથી ગામતળ નિમ નહીં થતા હજારો પરિવારો પ્લોટથી વંચિત

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • સરપંચ એસો.એ કલેકટર રજૂઆત કરતાં માર્ચ સુધી નિરાકરણ લાવવાની ખાતરી આપી

પાલનપુર તાલુકામાં 8 વરસથી ગામતળ મંજુર કરવામાં આવ્યુ નથી. તેમજ પ્લોટની હરાજી પણ બંધ છે.જેના પગલે સરપંચો દ્વારા આ બંન્ને પ્રક્રીયા ચાલુ કરવા જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને લેખિત રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવી હતી.પાલનપુર તાલુકાના ગ્રામ્ય વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા કેટલાક સમયથી ગામતળ મંજુર કરાયું નથી તેમજ હરાજીથી પ્લોટની ફાળવણી પણ બંધ કરી છે.જેથી ગ્રામ પંચાયત દ્વારા ગામના જરૂરીયાત વાળા વ્યક્તિને પ્લોટની ફાળવણી કરવામાં આવતી નથી. જેથી મોટા કુંટુંબને રહેવા માટે ભારે મુશ્કેલીઓ પડે છે. જેના કારણે દબાણના પણ પ્રશ્નો ઉભા થતા હોય છે.

જેથી ઝડપથી ગામતળ મંજુર કરવામાં આવે તેમજ પ્લોટની હરાજી શરૂ કરવાની માંગ સાથે જિલ્લા કલેક્ટરને આવેદન આપી રજૂઆત કરી હતી.જો કે માર્ચ મહીના સુધીમાં પ્રશ્નનો ઉકેલ લાવવાની તંત્ર દ્વારા ખાત્રી આપવામાં આવતા મામલો થાળે પડ્યો હતો.પરંતુ માર્ચ મહીના સુધીમાં પણ પ્રશ્નોનો ઉકેલ નહી આવે તો ધરણા સહીતના કાર્યક્રમો આપવાનું સરપંચ એસો.ના પ્રમુખ દેવેન્દ્ર છાપીયાએ જણાવ્યુ હતુ.

ચંડીસર ગામમાં 500 પરિવારોને 2012થી પ્લોટ જ નથી ફાળવાયા
ચંડીસર ગામમાં 1983,1985 અને છેલ્લે 2012માં પ્લોટીંગ થયું હતું જે બાદ પ્લોટ ફાળવવાની કાર્યવાહી બિલકુલ થઈ નથી અમારા ગામમાં 500 પરિવારો અને પ્લોટની જરૂરિયાત છે આવી સ્થિતિ સમગ્ર તાલુકામાં છે જ્યાં હજારો પરિવારો પ્લોટથી વંચિત છે."- દેવેન્દ્ર છાપીયા,સરપંચ ચંડીસર

