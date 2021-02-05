તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિરોધ:પાલનપુરમાં મહિલા દિન નિમિતે જ આશાવર્કર અને આશા ફેસિલિટેટર બહેનોએ પડતર પ્રશ્નોને લઈ વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
પડતર પ્રશ્નો મુદ્દે આશાવર્કર બહેનોનું વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન - Divya Bhaskar
પડતર પ્રશ્નો મુદ્દે આશાવર્કર બહેનોનું વિરોધ પ્રદર્શન

સમગ્ર રાજ્યમાં મહિલા દિવસ ની ઉજવણી થઈ રહી છે મહિલાઓને પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવા સરકાર અનેક કાર્યક્રમો કરી રહી છે ત્યારે પાલનપુરમાં મહિલા સશક્તિકરણ ના દિવસે જ મહિલાઓએ મહિલા દિવસની ઉજવણી નો વિરોધ કર્યો છે.

સરકારનો એક ભાગ ગણાતી આરોગ્ય વિભાગની આશા વર્કર અને આશા ફેસિલિટેટર બેહનોએ આજે પોતાની માગણીઓ ન સંતોષાતી હોવાને મુદ્દે કલેકટરને આવેદનપત્ર આપીને રજુઆત કરી હતી. આશા વર્કર અને આશા ફેસિલિટર 12 કલાક આરોગ્ય વિભાગમાં કામ કરે છે કોરોના કાળ મા લોકોના ઘરે થી સર્વે કરવાનો હોય અથવા રસીકરણ ની વાત હોય આશા વર્કરો અને આશા ફેસિલિટર એ પરિવાર અને પોતાના આરોગ્યને જોખમમાં મૂકીને કામ કર્યું છે. પરંતુ સરકાર આશાવર્કરો શોષણ કરતી હોવાની વાત ને લઈને આજે મહિલા દિવસે આશાવર્કરો એ વિરોધ નોંધાવ્યો હતો અને પોતાની માગણીઓ ની રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

