સારવાર:બનાસકાંઠામાં કૂતરાં ખસના રોગચાળામાં સપડાતાં માણસોને ચેપ લાગવાની દહેશત

પાલનપુર
  • પશુપાલન વિભાગે 65 પશુ દવાખાનામાં દવા ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવી

બનાસકાંઠામાં રખડતાં કૂતરાઓ ખસના રોગચાળામાં સપડાયા છે. જેમના શરીર ઉપરથી વાળ ખરી પડી ચાઠાં પડી જતાં દર્દથી પીડાઇ રહ્યા છે. કૂતરાઓના સંપર્કમાં આવતાં નાના બાળકો અને મોટેરાઓને પણ તેનો ચેપ લાગી શકે છે. ત્યારે પશુ દવાખાનાઓમાં તેની દવા ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં આવી છે.

પાલનપુર સહિત તાલુકા સેન્ટર અને ગ્રામિણ વિસ્તારોમાં શેરી-મહોલ્લામાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં કૂતરા ખસના રોગચાળામાં સપડાયા છે.જીવદયાપ્રેમીઓએ જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, ખસના કારણે શરીર ઉપરથી વાળ ખરી પડ્યા છે. અને ચાંદા પડી જતાં અંદરથી લોહી પડી રહ્યું છે. દર્દીથી પીડાતા કૂતરાઓ આમથી તેમ દોડી રહ્યા છે. પશુ પાલન વિભાગ દ્વારા કૂતરાનું રસી કરણ કરી પીડામુકત કરાય તેવી માંગ છે.

કૂતરાના સંપર્કમાં આવનાર વ્યકિતને ચેપ લાગી શકે
બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લાના 14 તાલુકામાં 65 પશુ દવાખાના આવેલા છે. જ્યાં પશુઓને થતાં ખસના રોગચાળાની સારવાર માટે આઇવર મેકટીન નામની દવા ઉપલબ્ધ કરાવવામાં આવી છે. કુતરાઓના સંપર્કમાં આવનારા બાળકો અને મોટેરાઓને ખસની ચેપ લાગી શકે છે. જોકે, કૂતરાઓનું રસી કરણ કરવામાં આવતું ન હોઇ જીવદયાપ્રેમીઓ કૂતરાઓની સારવાર કરાવી શકે છે.ડો. જગદીશ પી. મજેઠીયા (મદદનીશ પશુપાલન નિયામક, બનાસકાંઠા)

