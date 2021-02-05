તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કાર્યવાહી:કરોડોની લોન ન ભરતા કોંગ્રેસ અગ્રણી યાસીન બંગલાવાલાનો શોરૂમ સીલ, મામલો કોર્ટમાં પહોંચ્યો

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
બેન્ક ઓફ બરોડાનો સ્ટાફ પશ્ચિમ પોલીસ સાથે રાખી શોરૂમ પહોંચ્યો હતો - Divya Bhaskar
  • જિલ્લા પંચાયતનમાં બાંધકામ સમિતિના ચેરમેનના પતિ અને કોંગ્રેસ અગ્રણીનું નિસર્ગ હોન્ડા બેંક ઓફ બરોડાએ સીલ કરતાં ખળભળાટ
  • પોલીસ સાથે રાખી શોરૂમ સીલ કરી દેવાયો,નોટિસ પાઠવ્યા વિના કાર્યવાહી કરાઈ છે મામલો કોર્ટમાં છે: યાસીન બંગલાવાલા

કરોડો રૂપિયાની લોન બાકી હોવાથી કોંગ્રેસના અગ્રણી અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બાંધકામ શાખાના ચેરમેન પતિ યાસીનભાઈ બંગલા વાલાનું નિસર્ગ હોન્ડા એકમને બેંક ઓફ બરોડાએ સીલ કરી દીધું છે. અગાઉ દેવું થઈ જતા યાસીનભાઈ બંગલાવાલાની હોન્ડાના ટુવ્હીલર એજન્સી રદ થઈ હતી. દરમિયાન લોનના હપ્તા નિયમિત ભરપાઈ ન થતા બેન્ક ઓફ બરોડાનો સ્ટાફ પશ્ચિમ પોલીસ સાથે રાખી શોરૂમ પહોંચ્યો હતો અને પંચો સાથે રાખી સીલ કરી દેવાયું હતું.

બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લા કોંગ્રેસના અગ્રણી અને જિલ્લા પંચાયતની બાંધકામ શાખાના ચેરમેન પતિ યાસીનભાઈ બંગલાવાલાનો પાલનપુર ડીસા હાઈવે પર નિસર્ગ હોન્ડા શોરૂમ આવેલો છે.પાલનપુર સીટી સરવે નંબર 763 762 પૈકીની જમીન પર આવેલી આ મિલકતમાં બેંક ઓફ બરોડાની કરોડોના બાકી લ્હેણાંને લઈ બેંક દ્વારા વારંવાર ઉઘરાણી કરવામાં આવતી હતી. દરમિયાન પશ્ચિમ પોલીસના સ્ટાફને સાથે રાખીને બેંક સત્તાધીશોએ નિસર્ગ હોન્ડા શોરૂમને સીલ કરી પોતાની હસ્તક પઝેશન મેળવી લીધું હતું.

આ અંગેની વિગતો આપતા સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે "અગાઉ બેંક ઓફ બરોડાની લોનમાં યાસીન બંગલાવાળા ડિફોલ્ટર તરીકે હતા તેવામાં બાકી લેણાંની રકમ ભરપાઇ ન કરતા બેંક દ્વારા પોલીસ અને પંચો સાથે રાખી સીલ કરવાની કાર્યવાહી કરવામાં આવી છે." યાસીન બંગલાવાળા અગાઉ છાપી પોલીસ પર હુમલાના કેસમાં જેલમાં હતા.નોંધનીય છે કે કોંગ્રેસના અગ્રણી યાસીન બંગલાવાળા ગત વર્ષે છાપીમાં પોલીસ પર હુમલાના મામલામાં આરોપી તરીકે નામ ખુલતા છાપી પોલીસ દ્વારા અટકાયત કરી હતી અને તેમને જેલમાં રહેવું પડ્યું હતું.

બંધ કરીને વેચી દેવાનું પ્લાનિંગ હતું પણ બેંકે ઉતાવળ કરી છે: યાસીનભાઈ
બેંક વાળા પઝેશન લેતા હોય છે. મામલો કોર્ટમાં છે જેની મુદત 12 તારીખે છે પણ બેંકે નોટિસ આપ્યા વગર પજેશન લીધું છે. લોન ચૂકતે કરવાની છે. કોર્ટમાં સમાધાન થતા લોનની રકમ છ મહિનામાં ભરવાની છે. શો રૂમ બંધ કરીને વેચી દેવાનું પ્લાનિંગ હતું પણ બેંકે ઉતાવળ કરી છે.:
યાસીન બંગલાવાલા, (માલિક નિસર્ગ હોન્ડા શોરૂમ પાલનપુર)

