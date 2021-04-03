તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફરિયાદ:મગરવાડામાં ઉછીના આપેલા પૈસાની ઉઘરાણી કરતાં ધમકી આપતાં ફરિયાદ

  • છાપી પોલીસમાં 2 મહિલા સહિત 3 સામે ફરિયાદ

વડગામ તાલુકાના મગરવાડા ગામે ઉછીના આપેલ રૂપિયાની ઉઘરાણી કરવા બાબતે રૂપિયા આપનારને અપશબ્દો બોલી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપનાર 2 મહિલા સહિત 3 સામે બુધવારે છાપી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ હતી.મગરવાડા ગામે રહેતા નિવૃત પોલીસ કર્મી ગણેશભાઈ રામાભાઈ ચૌહાણે ગામના ધરમાભાઈ રામાભાઈને તેઓની દીકરીના લગ્નમાં રૂપિયા 25 હજાર ઉછીના આપ્યા હતા.

જેની ઉઘરાણી કરતા ઘરમાભાઈના દીકરાએ મોબાઈલ ઉપર ફોન કરી કહેલ કે મારા પિતા પાસે શાની ઉઘરાણી કરો છો તેથી કહેલ કે મેં તારા પિતાને ઉછીના રૂપિયા આપ્યા હતા. જેથી ઉશ્કેરાઈ કહેલ કે રૂપિયા આજેય નથી અને કાલે નથી અને ફોન ઉપર અપશબ્દો બોલી જાનથી મારી નાખવાની ધમકી આપવા સાથે ઘરે લાકડીઓ સાથે મારવા આવતા ગણેશભાઈએ રવીન્દ્રભાઈ ધરમાભાઈ, ભારતીબેન રવીન્દ્રભાઈ, જયશ્રીબેન ધરમાભાઈ વિરુદ્ધ છાપી પોલીસમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

