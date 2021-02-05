તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બુટલેગરોને પાસા:સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્ય ચૂંટણીને લઇ બનાસકાંઠા કલેક્ટર આનંદ પટેલે 20 બુટલેગરોને પાસા હેઠળ જેલમાં ધકેલ્યા

પાલનપુર27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે, ગયા મહિનામાં ચોરી, લૂંટ, ઘરફોડ ચોરી, બુટલેગર, ધાડ, અપહરણ જેવી વિવિધ ગેરકાયદેસર પ્રવૃત્તિઓમાં પકડાયેલા ૧૪ જેટલાં અસામાજિક તત્વોને (પાસા) હેઠળ વિવિધ જેલોમાં મોકલવાના જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ દ્વારા આદેશ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતાં. આ આદેશ ગુજરાત અસામાજિક પ્રવૃત્તિ અટકાવવાના અધિનિયમ-૧૯૮૫ના કાયદાની કલમ- ૩(૧) હેઠળ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેનાથી બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લામાં અસામાજિક પ્રવૃત્તિઓ કરતાં તત્વોમાં ભય અને ફફડાટ વ્યાપો છે.

પાલનપુર ખાતે બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ અને કલેક્ટર આનંદ પટેલના અધ્યક્ષસ્થાને યોજાયેલી સબ ડિવિઝનલ મેજિસ્ટ્રેટોની બેઠક યોજી હતી. તેમાં અસામાજિક તત્વો અને તડીપારના કેસોમાં આ દુષણ ડામી દેવા તાકીદે કાર્યવાહી કરવા જિલ્લા મેજિસ્ટ્રેટ આનંદ પટેલે તમામ સબ ડિવિઝનલ મેજિસ્ટ્રેટોને સુચના આપી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાવનગરના અલંગમાં આવેલા INS વિરાટને તોડવા પર સુપ્રીમનો સ્ટે, પણ જહાજ અડધું તો ભાંગી ગયું છે - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો