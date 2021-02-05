તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સેવાયજ્ઞ:અમદાવાદના વકીલે પાલનપુરની લાયબ્રેરીમાં 500 પુસ્તકો આપ્યા, અમદાવાદના વકીલનું અનોખું સેવા કાર્ય

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • યુવા પેઢીને અભ્યાસમાં મદદરૂપ થવાનું સેવા કાર્ય

અમદાવાદના વકીલે યુવા પેઢીને અભ્યાસમાં મદદરૂપ થવા માટે અનોખું અભિયાન ઉપાડ્યું છે. જેમણે પાલનપુરની ઠાકોર સમાજ સંસ્કાર મંડળ સંચાલિત સંતશ્રી સદારામ લાઇબ્રેરીમાં 500 પુસ્તકો ભેટ આપ્યા હતા.

અમદાવાદના વકીલ કે. ડી. જોષીએ પાલનપુર ખાતે બનાસકાંઠા ઠાકોર સમાજ સંસ્કાર મંડળ સંચાલિત સંતશ્રી સદારામ લાઈબ્રેરીમાં 500 પુસ્તકો ભેટ આપ્યા હતા. પાલનપુર ગોબરી રોડ પર બનાસકાંઠા ઠાકોર સમાજ સંસ્કાર મંડળ સંચાલિત ઠાકોર સમાજ છાત્રાલય માં દાતા લલિતસિંહ વાઘેલાના સૌજન્ય થી સંતશ્રી સદારામ લાઈબ્રેરી શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં અવાર નવાર દાતા ઓ દ્વારા પુસ્તકો સહિત નિભાવ ખર્ચ અને પુસ્તક સંગ્રહ માટે સહાય રૂપે દાન મળતું રહે છે. જ્યાં દાતા વકીલ કેે. ડી. જોષીનું સન્માન કરાયું હતુ. આ પ્રસંગે મંડળ ના પ્રમુખ સહિત સભ્યો અને સમાજના આગેવાનો ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

ભીમબોરડી ગામે સદારામ લાઇબ્રેરીનું ઉદ્ઘાટન, 200 વિદ્યાર્થીઓને ફાયદો થશે
ભાભર તાલુકાના ભીમબોરડી ગામે ધારાસભ્ય ગેનીબેન ઠાકોરના હસ્તે સદારામ લાઇબ્રેરીનું ઉદ્દઘાટન કરાયું હતુ. આ ગામમાં 200 થી પણ વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓને કોચિંગ અને વાંચન માટે 60 થી 70 કિલોમીટર દૂર શહેરમાં જવું પડતું હતું. જોકે, ગામમાં લાયબ્રેરી શરૂ થતાં જ હવે અભ્યાસ કરતા અને વિવિધ પરીક્ષા માટેની તૈયારી કરતા ૨૦૦થી પણ વધુ વિદ્યાર્થીઓ અહીં જ શાંત વાતાવરણમાં બેસી અભ્યાસ કરી શકશે. પરિવાર ની દેખરેખ હેઠળ જ વિદ્યાર્થીનીઓ વાંચન કરી શકશે. તેમનો સમય અને નાણાંનો ખર્ચ થતો પણ અટકશે.

