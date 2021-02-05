તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:પાલનપુર-આબુ હાઈવે પર ટ્રક અને કાર વચ્ચે અકસ્માત, કાર ચાલકનો આબાદ બચાવ

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
ટ્રક અને કાર વચ્ચે અકસ્માત સર્જાયો
  • અકસ્માતની ઘટના સીસીટીવીમાં કેદ

બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લાના પાલનપુર-આબુ નેશનલ હાઈવે પર ટ્રક ચાલકે આગળ જઈ રહેલી એક કારને ટક્કર મારતા કાર ડીવાઈડર પર ચડી ગઈ હતી.સદનસીબે ડ્રાઈવરનો આબાદ બચાવ થયો છે.

પાલનપુર આબુ રોડ નેશનલ હાઇવે પર આજે ફરી અકસ્માત ની ઘટના સામે આવી છે જેમાં આબુરોડ તરફ થી એક કાર પાલનપુર તરફ આવી રહી હતી જેની પાછળ આવી રહેલા ટ્રક ચાલકે ગફલત ભર્યું ડ્રાઇવિંગ કરી કાર ને અડફેટે લેતા અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો.અકસ્માત થી કાર વચ્ચે ડિવાઇડર પર ચડી ગઈ હતી. જો કે સદનસીબે ગાડી માં સવાર બે વ્યક્તિ ઓનો આબાદ બચાવ થયો હતો. જ્યારે આ અકસ્માતની સમગ્ર ઘટના સીસીટીવી મા કેદ થઈ હતી.....

