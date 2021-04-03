તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મદદ:અભિયમ દ્વારા પાલનપુરથી માનસિક બિમાર બે મહિલાઓને બાયડ મોકલાઈ

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કાંકરેજ અને દાંતાથી મળી આવેલી મહિલાઓને સખીવન સ્ટોપમાં મુકાઇ હતી

બનાસકાંઠા મહિલા અભિયમને જિલ્લાના અલગ-અલગ સ્થળોઅેથી બે અસ્થિર મગજની મહિલાઓ મળી હતી. જેમને પાલનપુર સખીવન સ્ટોપ સેન્ટરમાં મુકવામાં આવી હતી. દરમિયાન તેમના વાલી વારસો ન મળતાં ગુરૂવારે હિંમતનગર અભિયમની ટીમને સોંપી સાબરકાંઠાના બાયડ સ્થિત વિકલાંગ ટ્રસ્ટમાં મુકાઈ હતી.

બનાસકાંઠા 181 અભિયમના કાઉન્સેલર જીનલબેન પરમારે જણાવ્યું હતુ કે, દાંતા અને કાંકરેજ વિસ્તારોમાંથી બે અસ્થિર મગજની બહેનો મળી હતી. જેમની પૂછતાછ કરતાં પોતાનું નામ ગીતાબેન અને સરસ્વતીબેન હોવાનું કહ્યું હતું. જોકે, તેઓ ક્યાં ગામ છે. પરિવારજનો ક્યાં છે સહિતનું સરનામું જણાવી શક્યા ન હતા.

દાંતા અને કાંકરેજ વિસ્તારમાં પણ એમના વાલી વારસોની શોધખોળ કરી હતી. જોકે, બંનેના વાલી વારસોનો કોઇ પત્તો મળ્યો ન હતો. આથી બન્નેને પાલનપુર સખીવન સ્ટોપ સેન્ટરમાં મુકી હતી. જ્યાંથી ગુરૂવારે અસ્થિર મગજની બન્ને મહિલાઓ ગીતાબેન અને સરસ્વતીબેનને હિંમતનગર 181 અભિયમના કાઉન્સેલર નિલમબેન ચૌધરીને સોંપી બાયડમાં આવેલા વિકલાંગ ટ્રસ્ટમાં મુકવામાં આવી હતી.

