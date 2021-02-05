તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • રાજય ચૂંટણી આયોગ દ્વારા પાલનપુર, ડીસા, ભાભર નગરપાલિકા, થરા નગરપાલિકાની વોર્ડ નં.1 (બીજી, ત્રીજી) અને ધાનેરા નગરપાલિકાની વોર્ડ નં.3(બીજી), કાંકરેજ તાલુકા પંચાયતની 14-માંડલા, દાંતીવાડા તાલુકા પંચાયતની 9-મોટીમહુડીની ચૂંટણી તા.23-01-2021ના રોજ જાહેરાત થયેલ છે. તે મુજબ બનાસકાંઠા જિલ્લાામાં સદરહું ચૂંટણી માટે મતદાન તા.28-02-2021 ના રોજ યોજાનાર છે અને મતગણતરી તા.02-03-2021 ના રોજ હાથ ધરાનાર છે. તેમજ આ ચૂંટણીની તમામ પ્રક્રિયા તા.05-03-2021ના રોજ પુરી થનાર છે.

આનંદ પટેલ (આઇ.એ.એસ.) જિલ્લા મેજીસ્ટ્રેટ, બનાસકાંઠા, પાલનપુરને ફોજદારી કાર્યરીતિ અધિનિયમ-1973ની કલમ-144થી મળેલ સત્તાની રૂએ ચૂંટણી હેઠળના પાલનપુર, ડીસા, ભાભર, ધાનેરા અને થરા નગરપાલિકા વિસ્તાર તેમજ કાંકરેજ, દાંતીવાડા તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં સમાવિષ્ટ, સમગ્ર મતવિસ્તારમાં તા.28/01/2021થી તા.02/03/2021 સુધી (બન્ને દિવસો સહિત) ચાર કે તેથી વધુ વ્યક્તિઓની કોઇ મંડળીને સભા ભરવા કે બોલાવવા તેમજ સરઘસ માટે મનાઇ ફરમાવાઇ છે. આ હુકમ (1) સરકારી નોકરીમાં તથા રોજગારમાં હોય તે વ્યક્તિઓ (2) ફરજ ઉપર હોય તેવી ગૃહ રક્ષક દળની વ્યક્તિઓ (3) કોઇ લગ્નના વરઘોડાને (4) કોઇપણ સ્મશાન યાત્રાને લાગુ પડશે નહીં. આ હુકમનો ભંગ અથવા ઉલ્લઘંન કરવા બદલ ભારતીય દંડ સંહિતાની કલમ 188 હેઠળ શિક્ષાને પાત્ર થશે.

