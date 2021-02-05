તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મહિલા દિવસ વિશેષ:પાલનપુરમાં ચાની કિટલી ચલાવી પરિવારની જવાબદારી ઉઠાવતા દિવ્યાંગ મહિલા

પાલનપુરએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: મુકેશ ઠાકોર
  • 1992થી હું આ કિટલી ચલાવે છે, દીકરીને 11માં ધોરણમાં ભણાવી રહ્યાં છે

નબળા મનના માનવીને રસ્તો નથી જડતો, જ્યારે અડગ મનના માનવીને હિમાલય પણ નથી નડતો, આ કહેવત સાર્થક કરતો એક કિસ્સો નજરે ચડ્યો છે. આજે મહિલા દિવસ છે ત્યારે આપણે એવી મહિલાની વાત કરવા જઈ રહ્યા છીએ. જે દિવ્યાંગ હોવા છતાં પણ પોતાની હિંમત અને ઘર ચલાવવાની જવાબદારીને માથે લઇ પોતાના પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવવા માટે લારી ઉપર ચા બનાવી જાત મહેનત થકી જિંદગી ગુજારી રહ્યા છે.

પતિનું અવસાન થતાં આભ તૂટી પડ્યું હતું
પાલનપુરમાં રહેતા ટીના બેન મફાજી ઠાકોર જિલ્લા પંચાયત ઓફિસ બહાર બહાર લારી ઉપર ચા બનાવી ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે. ટીના બેન 9 ધોરણ પાસ છે. તેમને ઉચ્ચ અભ્યાસ કરવો હતો પરંતુ દિવ્યાંગ હોવાથી અને ઘરની પરિસ્થિતિ સારી ન હોવાને લીધે તેઓ આગળ અભ્યાસ કરી શક્યા ન હતા. સમય જતાં તેમના લગ્ન થતાં તેઓ પોતાના સાસરે ગયા હતા. જેમાં તેમના ઘરે એક બેબીનો જન્મ થયો પરંતુ થોડા સમય બાદ તેમના પતિનું અવસાન થયું હતું. પતિનું અવસાન થતાં આભ તૂટી પડ્યું હતું. કોઇ માર્ગ ન જણાતા તેઓ પિયર આવી ગયા હતા.

પિતાની ચાની દુકાનમાં મદદરૂપ બન્યા
પતિના અવસાન બાદ તેવો પોતાના પિયરમાં આવી ગયા હતા. પિતા જોડે ચાની નાની એવી દુકાનમાં મદદરૂપ બન્યા, પરંતુ સમય જતાં માતા પિતા અશક્ત થતાં માથે ભારે જવાબદારી આવી પડી હતી. ઘરમાં માતા સહિત પોતાની દીકરીના ભણતર તેમજ તેમના ભરણ પોષણ માટે કોઈ આવક નહોતી ત્યારે અશક્ત પિતા સાથે ચાની દુકાનમાં આજે તમામ જવાબદારી સાથે મહેનત કરી પોતાનું ગુજરાન ચલાવી રહ્યા છે.

મહેનત કરીને આત્મનિર્ભર બનવું જોઇએ
ટીનાબેને જણાવ્યું કે, 1992થી હું આ કિટલી ચલાવું છું. મારા માતા-પિતા વૃદ્ધ છે એક દીકરી છે. પરિવારનું ગુજરાન હું આ કિટલી ચલાવીને કરું છું. મારી દીકરીને 11માં ધોરણમાં ભણાવી રહી છું. આજે હું દિવ્યાંગ અને વિધવા હોવા છતાં ગભરાયા વગર પરિવારનું ગુજરાન ચલાવું છું. ત્યારે દરેકને કહેવા માગું છું કે મહેનત કરીને આત્મનિર્ભર બનવું જોઇએ.

