પાલિકા ચૂંટણી:પાલનપુર પાલિકામાં 6 ફોર્મ ભરાયાં, ડીસામાં અપક્ષમાં એક ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયું

પાલનપુર, ડીસાએક કલાક પહેલા
પાલનપુર પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે 6 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જેમાં 2 કોંગ્રેસી ઉમેદવારોએ પાર્ટીના મેન્ડેડ વગર ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા. જ્યારે ડીસામાં એક ફોર્મ ભરાયું હતું. જિલ્લામાં 2જા દિવસે કુલ 7 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.

પાલનપુરમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાના બીજા દિવસે મંગળવારે પ્રાંત કચેરીમાં 1થી 6 વોર્ડના ફોર્મ સ્વીકારવાની કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઈ હતી. જેમાં 3 ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. વોર્ડ નંબર 5માં ઇબ્રાહીમભાઇ અનવરભાઇ સિંધી અને સાહિલ હુસેન આબિદ હુસૈન કુરેશી જયારે વોર્ડ નં 6માં અજય કુમાર રમેશભાઈ ત્રિવેદીએ ફોર્મ જમા કરાવ્યા હતાં જ્યારે વોર્ડનંબર 7થી11ની ફોર્મ સ્વીકારવાની જવાબદારી કલેકટર કચેરીના પુરવઠા શાખામાં કરવામાં આવી હતી. જ્યાં વોર્ડ નંબર 7માં અંકિતાબેન મગનજી ઠાકોર અને વિશ્વજીત જગદીશચંદ્ર જોશીએ જ્યારે વોર્ડ નં. 8માં ગનીબેન ગમાનભાઈ ચૌહાણએ પુરવઠા અધિકારી સમક્ષ ફોર્મ રજુ કર્યુ હતું.

ડીસામાં અપક્ષમાં એક ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયું
ડીસા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં સોમવારથી ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ થઈ છે. જેમાં પ્રથમ દિવસે 155 ફોર્મ જયારે મંગળવારે બીજા દિવસે શહેરના 1 થી 11 વોડ માં 159 ફોર્મ મળી બે દિવસમાં 314 ફોર્મ નું વિતરણ થયું હતું. જયારે ડીસા નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 9 ના અપક્ષ મહિલા ઉમેદવાર શેખ રઈશાબેન ગુલામશબિર (રહે, મહમદપુરા ગવાડી, ડીસા) એ પોતાનું ઉમેદવારી પત્ર રજુ રજુ કર્યું હતું.

