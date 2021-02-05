તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વિવાદ:ધાનેરાના સરાલમાં કંપનીઓ દ્વારા ખેતરોમાં બોરીંગ કરાતાં આક્રોશ

ધાનેરાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
સરાલ ગામે પાકમાં કંપની દ્વારા બોર બનાવાઈ રહ્યા છે. - Divya Bhaskar
સરાલ ગામે પાકમાં કંપની દ્વારા બોર બનાવાઈ રહ્યા છે.
  • મંજુરી સિવાય ખેતરમાં ઉભા પાકમાં ભેલાણ કરાય છે,અગાઉ પણ કંપનીઓએ ખેડૂતોને રાતા પાણીએ રોવડાવ્યા હતા: ખેડૂત

ધાનેરાના સરાલના ખેતરોમાં ઓ.એન.જી.સી.નુ નામ લઇને પ્રાઇવેટ કંપનીનો સ્ટાફ ખેતરોમાં ઉભા પાકમાં મશીનરી ચલાવી ખેતરોમાં બોર કરતા હોવાથી ખેડૂતોમાં આક્રોશ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.બોરીંગ કરતા હોવાથી ખેડૂતનો ઉભો પાક નષ્ટ થઇ રહ્યો છે.

સરાલમાં આંબાભાઇ પટેલના ખેતરમાં મશીનરી લગાવી છે. આ માણસો દ્વારા બોરીંગ બનાવવા લાગેલા ત્યારે આ ખેડૂતે અન્ય લોકોને જાણ કરતાં બીજા લોકો પહાોંચીને આ કામગીરી બંધ કરાવી હતી પરંતુ આ કંપનીના લોકોએ પોતાની કંપની કોણ છે કે મંજુરી મેળવેલ છે કે નહી તે બાબતે પુછવા જતાં તેઓએ ખેડૂત સામે પોલીસ ફરીયાદ કરવાની પણ ધમકી આપી હતી. આથી મામલતદારને જાણ કરી હતી આ બાબતે મામલતદાર બી.એસ.ખરાડીએ જણાવ્યું હતુંકે અમારી પાસે છેલ્લા ત્રણ મહીનામાં આવા બોરીંગ બનાવવા માટે ની કોઇ મંજુરી માંગેલ નથી કે મંજુરી આપવા માટે કોઇ પત્ર પણ આવેલ નથી અને આ કામ બાબતે અમાં તપાસ કરીને જો મંજુરી લીધા વગર કામગીરી કરવામાં આવતી હશે તો તેમની સામે કાર્યવાહી પણ કરીશુ.

અગાઉ પણ ખેડૂતને વળતર આપેલ નથી
ત્રણેક વર્ષ અગાઉ પણ આવાજ લોકો આવ્યા હતા અને ખેતરોમાં બોરીંગ કરીને ગયા હતા અને વળતર માટે ફોર્મ પણ ભરાવેલ હતા પરંતુ આજે તેને પણ ત્રણ વર્ષ થવા છતાં કોઇ ખેડૂતને વળતર મળેલ નથી. રમેશભાઇ પટેલ (ખેડૂત)

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો