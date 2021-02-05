તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:ધાનેરા પોલીસે કાર ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલ્યો, બે ગાડી સાથે 2 ઝડપાયા, ધાનેરા અને ડીસાથી ચોરાયેલી બે કાર પોલીસે કબ્જે લીધી

ધાનેરાએક કલાક પહેલા
બે દિવસ પહેલા ધાનેરામાંથી બે કારની ઉઠાંતરી થઇ હતી. જેમાંની ધાનેરાથી ચોરી થયેલી આઇ-10 કાર અને ડીસાથી ચોરીમાં ગયેલી ઇકો ગાડી સાથે બે ઇસમને ધાનેરા પોલીસે ઝડપી જેલ હવાલે કર્યા હતા. ધાનેરામાં બે દિવસ પહેલા રાત્રીના સમયે બે કારની ચોરી થઈ હતી.

દરમિયાન ધાનેરા પોલીસ ધાનેરાના રેલ નદી પાસેના સી.સી.ટીવી કેમેરા ચોકી ખાતે વાહન ચેકિંગમાં હતા ત્યારે હુન્ડાઇ કંપનીની આઇ-10 કાર રજી.નં. GJ-08-R-0053 નંબરની ગાડી જોવા મળતા તેને ઉભી રખાવેલી અને તે બે દિવસ અગાઉ જ ચોરી થઇ હતી. તેમાં બેઠેલાને પકડી ઉલટ તપાસ કરતાં બીજી એક ઇક્કો કાર જે ડીસાથી ચોરી થઇ છે તે પણ પાછળ આવતી હોવાથી ઇકો કાર નં.GJ-08-BN-0787 ને ઉભી રખાવી અને બન્નેને પોલીસે પકડી પાડેલા આ બન્ને ઇસમોને ધાનેરા પોલીસ મથકે લવાયા હતા તેમજ આ બન્ને ચુનીલાલ દુર્ગારામ હરજીરામ જાટ (રહે.જાયડુ તા-રામસર જી.બાડમેર રાજસ્થાન) ગોસાઇરામ બાબુલાલ દેવારામ જાટ (પુનિયા) રહે. ચૌહટન આદર્શનગર તા-ચૌહટન જી.બાડમેરને પકડી જેલના હવાલે કર્યા છે. પીઓસઆઈ એ.ડી.ઘાસુરાએ જણાવ્યુ કે આ બન્નેના રીમાન્ડ મેળવવામાં આવશે.

