રેસ્ક્યૂ:દિયોદરમાં પરિવારથી દુર રહેતી મહિલાનું પરિવાર સાથે મિલન

દિયોદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • સેવાકીય સંસ્થા અને પોલીસના પ્રયત્નથી મહિલાએ પરિવારજનો સાથે જવાની તૈયારી દર્શાવતાં રાહત

દિયોદર પોલીસે બે વર્ષથી પરિવારજનો થી દુર રહી એકલતાનું જીવન જીવતી મહિલાને તેના પરિવારજનો સાથે મિલન કરાવ્યુ હતુ. દિયોદર પોલીસ સ્ટેશન સામે છેલ્લા બે વર્ષથી રમીલાબેન નામની એક મહિલા એક ઓટલા પર રહી જીવન જીવતી હતી. અને શહેરમાં આમ તેમ ભટકતી હતી.

આજુ બાજુના લોકો દ્વારા અનેક વખત આ મહિલાને પોતાના ઘરે જવાનું કહેતા હતા. પરંતુ તેણી માનતી ન હતી. દરમિયાન સોમવારે દિયોદર પી એસ આઈ એસ. જે. પરમારે મહિલા પોલીસ કોન્સ્ટેબલની મદદ લઇ તેના પરિવારજનોને પોલીસ મથક ખાતે બોલાવી તેમના ભાઈના ઘેર દિયોદર તાલુકાના મોજરુ ગામે ગયા હતા. અને આ મહિલાનું મિલન કરાવ્યું હતું. આ સેવાકીય કાર્યમાં દિયોદર લાયન્સ કલબ અને ભારત વિકાસ પરિષદના જામાભાઈ પટેલ, પ્રદીપભાઈ શાહ પણ જોડાયા હતા.

