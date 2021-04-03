તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી:દિયોદરમાં તસ્કરોએ કરિયાણાની દુકાનના પાછળના દરવાજાનું પતરૂ તોડી ચોરી કરી

દિયોદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કરીયાણાનો માલસામાન સહિત 79 હજારના મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી

દિયોદર રેલવે સ્ટેશન રોડ પર આવેલ જલારામ કરિયાણાની દુકાનમાં બુધવારે રાત્રે તસ્કરોએ દુકાનના પાછળના દરવાજાનું પતરૂ તોડી અંદર પ્રવેશી કરીયાણાનો માલસામાન સહિત 79 હજારના મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી કરી ગયાની દુકાન માલિકે પોલીસ મથકે જાણ કરી હતી.

દિયોદર રેલવે સ્ટેશન રોડ પર આવેલ જલારામ કરિયાણાની દુકાનના પાછળના ભાગે બુધવારે રાત્રીના સમયે અજાણ્યા શખ્સો દ્વારા દુકાનના પાછળના દરવાજાનું પતરૂ તોડી દુકાનમાં પ્રવેશ કરી દુકાનમાંથી તેલ-ઘી, મરચાં, બીડી, ગુટકા, માવા વગેરે કરિયાણા સંબંધિત વસ્તુઓની ચોરી કરી રાત્રિના અંધકારનો લાભ લઇ પલાયન થઈ ગયા હતા. આ અંગે દુકાન માલિકે દિયોદર પોલીસ મથકે જાણ કરી હતી. પોલીસે આ અંગે તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી. દુકાન માલિક શૈલેષભાઈ શંકરલાલ ઠક્કરના જણાવ્યા અનુસાર 79,500 રૂપિયાના મુદ્દામાલની ચોરી થવા પામી છે.

