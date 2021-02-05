તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહિલાઓનો આક્રોશ:ડીસા પાલિકા પ્રમુખ સામે રોષ, પ્રમુખ મત માગવા આવે તો માથામાં નારિયેળ વધેરાશે

ડીસાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નગરપાલિકા મહિલા પ્રમુખ સામે તેમના જ વોર્ડની મહિલાઓ આક્રમક બની
  • નર્કાગાર જેવી સ્થિતિમાં જીવતાં લોકો એ ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી

ડીસા નગરપાલિકા પ્રમુખના વોર્ડ વિસ્તારના જ રહીશો ચૂંટણી પૂર્વે આક્રમક બન્યાં છે. મત લઇને ગયા પછી વિસ્તાર સામે ન જોતા નગરસેવકો ને સ્થાનિક રહીશોએ રોકડુ પરખાવીને "જો પ્રમુખ મત માગવા આવશે તો માથામાં નારિયેળ વધેરાશે" તેવો આક્રોશ ઠાલવ્યો હતો.

ડીસા શહેરમાં આવેલ વોર્ડ નં-5 માં આવેલ હનુમાન શેરી તેમજ વણઝારા વાસ વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા 50 વર્ષથી 400થી વધુ ઘર આવેલા છે અને 800 થી વધુ શ્રમજીવી પરિવાર વસવાટ કરે છે પરંતુ છેલ્લા 50 વર્ષમાં નગરપાલિકાના અનેક કોર્પોરેટરો આ વિસ્તારમાં ચૂંટાઈને આવ્યા હોવા છતાં એક પણ વિકાસના કામો આ વિસ્તારમાં કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી. જ્યારે પણ નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીઓ આવે છે ત્યારે આ વિસ્તારમાં આવતા અનેક ઉમેદવાર વિકાસના કામો કરવાના બહાને મત માંગવા માટે આવે છે.પરંતુ ચૂંટણી પૂર્ણ થતાંની સાથે જ આ વિસ્તારમાંથી ચૂંટાયેલા ઉમેદવારો ગાયબ થઈ જાય છે. આ વિસ્તારમાં છેલ્લા પચાસ વર્ષમાં ગટર તેમજ રસ્તા જેવા એક પણ વિકાસ ના કામો કરવામાં આવ્યા નથી. અગાઉ પણ આ વિસ્તારના લોકોએ કાયમી વસવાટ માટે આંદોલન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

આ વિસ્તારમાં અનેક શ્રમજીવી પરિવારોના ઘરો આવેલા છે અને તેમના ઘર આગળ થી મોટી ખુલ્લી ગટર લાઈન પસાર થાય છે જેના કારણે આ વિસ્તારમાં વસવાટ કરતા લોકો અનેક સમસ્યાનો સામનો છેલ્લા ઘણા વર્ષોથી કરી રહ્યા છે. ગત પાંચ વર્ષમાં ડીસા નગરપાલિકામાં ભાજપે શાસન કર્યું હતું. વોર્ડ નંબર 5 ના લોકોએ શિલ્પાબેન દેવુભાઈ માળીને વિજેતા બનાવતાં અઢી વર્ષ પ્રમુખ પદ હતાં તેમ છતાં આ વિસ્તાર નગરપાલિકામાં આવતો ન હોય તેવો વહેવાર 5 વર્ષના ભાજપ શાસનમાં કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.ત્યારે આગામી સમયમાં આવનારી ચૂંટણીમાં સંપૂણપર્ણ ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચીમકી આ વિસ્તારના લોકો ઉચ્ચારી રહ્યા છે. હદતો ત્યારે થઈ કે વારંવાર અવગણના થી કંટાળી આક્રોશ વ્યક્ત કરતા સ્થાનિક રહીશ રેખાબેન એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે "જો આ વખતે પ્રચારમાં આવશે તો પ્રમુખના માથામાં નારીયેળ વધેરાશે"

આ બાબતે મારે કશું કહેવું નથી
દિવ્યભાસ્કરે આ બાબતે ડીસા પાલિકા પ્રમુખ સાથે પ્રતિક્રિયા જાણવાની કોશિષ કરતા તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે હાલમાં અમે પ્રમુખના ચાર્જમાં નથી એટલે અમારે કઈ કહેવું નથી.શિલ્પાબેન માળી, તત્કાલીન પ્રમુખ

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો