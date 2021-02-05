તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

અનોખી નોંધણી:બનાસકાંઠાના ડીસામાં આજે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારે અનોખી રીતે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી, ફોર્મ ફી પેટે 1 રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કાઓ આપ્યા

બનાસકાંઠાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારે ચૂંટણી ડિપોઝીટ તરીકે એક -એક રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કાઓ જમા કરાવ્યા - Divya Bhaskar
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવારે ચૂંટણી ડિપોઝીટ તરીકે એક -એક રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કાઓ જમા કરાવ્યા
  • વોર્ડ નંબર 4ના ઉમેદવારે એક-એક રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કાની ચિલ્લર ડિપોઝિટ કરાવીને પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી છે.
  • 2 હજાર સિક્કાઓ જમા કરાવતા ત્યાંના કર્મચારીઓ સિક્કા ગણવામાં વ્યસ્ત થઇ ગયા હતા.

ડીસા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં આ વખતે અનોખો ત્રિપાંખિયો જંગ જામવાનો છે. જુનું મુખ્ય કારણ આમ આદમી પાર્ટીનું આગમન છે. આ વખતે માત્ર ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસે નહીં પરંતુ તેની સાથે આ વખતે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ પણ તમામ વોર્ડમાં પોતાના ઉમેદવારો ઊભા રાખ્યા છે. જેમાં આજે ડીસા નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણી માટે વોર્ડ નં- 2 માંથી આમ આદમી પાર્ટીના ઉમેદવાર હરેશ ઠક્કરે ઉમેદવારી નોધાવીં હતી. જેમા તેમણે એક-એક રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કાઓ ડીસા નાયબ કલેકટર કચેરી ખાતે જમા કરાવીને ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. આ વાત વાયુવેગે ચર્ચામાં આવી ગઇ હતી. આશરે એક અઠવાડિયા પહેલા આવીજ રીતે વડોદરામાં અપક્ષના એક ઉમેદવારે ડિપોઝિટ પેઠે એક- એક રૂપિયાના 3 હજાર સિક્કાઓ જમા કરાવીને પોતાની ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી.

ફોર્મ ભરવા 1 રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કા જમા કરાવ્યા
ડીસા નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 4 માંથી સિંગ ચણાની લારી ધરાવતા યુવક હરેશ ઠક્કરને આમ આદમી પાર્ટીએ ઉમેદવાર બનાવ્યા છે. તેઓ આજે પોતાના ટેકેદારો સાથે ચૂંટણી ફોર્મ ભરવા પહોંચ્યા હતા. જ્યાં તેમણે ચૂંટણી ડિપોઝીટ તરીકે એક -એક રૂપિયાના 2 હજાર સિક્કાઓ જમા કરાવ્યા હતા. હરેશ ઠક્કરે બે હજાર રૂપિયા રોકડા ટેબલ પર મૂકતા જ ત્યાં હાજર અધિકારીઓ સહિત લોકો અચંબામાં મૂકાઇ ગયા હતા. કર્મચારીઓએ 2 હજારના સિક્કાની એક- એક કરીને ગણતરી કર્યા પછી ડિપોઝીટ પેટે જમા કર્યા હતા.

જરૂરિયાતમંદ લોકોની વ્હોટ્સએપના માધ્યમથી પરેશાની દૂર કરીશઃ હરેશ ઠક્કર
આ અંગે ઉમેદવાર હરેશ ઠક્કરે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાંથી આવતા તમામ ઉમેદવારો મોટાભાગે સામાન્ય અને ગરીબ વર્ગમાંથી આવે છે, જેથી તેમની પાસે નોટોના બંડલ ન હોવાથી તેઓ ગલ્લામાં જમા કરેલા સિક્કાઓ ડિપોઝીટ પેટે જમા કરાવે છે. વધુમાં તેમણે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, જો તે આ ચૂંટણી જીતશે તો તેઓ વોર્ડ નં. 2ના વિસ્તારની દર મહિને મુલાકાત લેશે અને જરૂરિયાત મંદ લોકોને પોતાનો નંબર આપીને વ્હોટ્સએપના માધ્યમ થકી સંપર્ક સાધીને તેમની પરેશાનીઓ સમજીને નિવારણ લાવશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓમહિલાએ એક વર્ષની દીકરીને પગથી કચડી, 4 વર્ષની દીકરીના મોઢા પર લાત મારી; પતિ વીડિયો બનાવતો રહ્યો - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો