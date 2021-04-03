તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દુષ્કર્મ:દાંતાના રતનપુરના શખ્સે ચાલુ લકઝરીમાં સગીરા ઉપર દુષ્કર્મ ગુજાર્યુ

અંબાજીએક કલાક પહેલા
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.

દાંતા તાલુકાના રતનપુર ગામનો શખ્સ એક સગીરાનું લગ્ન કરવાના ઇરાદે અપહરણ કરી ગયો હતો.જેણે આબુરોડથી જોધપુર હાઇવે ઉપર ચાલુ લકઝરી ગાડીમાં તેણીની ઉપર દુષ્કર્મ ગુજાર્યુ હતુ. આ અંગે મદદગારી કરનારા સહિત બંને સામે ગૂનો નોંધી પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

દાંતા પંથકમાં બનેલી ઘટનાની વિગતો એવી છે કે, રતનપુરના વિક્રમભાઇ ભીખાભાઇ સેનમાએ વડગામ તાલુકાના નવાવાસ (કાલેડા)ના સંજયભાઇ દલશાભાઇ મકવાણાની મદદથી એક સગીરાનું લગ્ન કરવાના ઇરાદે લલચાવી - ફોસલાવી અપહરણ કર્યુ હતુ. દરમિયાન આબુરોડથી જોધપુર જતી વખતે ચાલુ લકઝરી બસમાં વિક્રમ સેનમાએ તેણીની મરજી વિરુદ્ધ દુષ્કર્મ આચર્યું હતુ. આ અંગે તેણીએ દાંતા પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. જેના આધારે પોલીસે બંને શખ્સો સામે ગૂનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી છે.

