USAની રસોઈની રાણી:અમેરિકામાં છઠ્ઠી કિચન ક્વિન્સ સ્પર્ધામાં ઓરેન્જ સિટીના તેજ માંડલિયા વિજેતા, 250થી વધુ મહિલા સ્પર્ધકોએ ભાગ લીધો હતો

કેલિફોર્નિયાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પ્રથમ વિજેતા તેજ માંડલિયાએ ભારતીય અને મેક્સિકન વાનગીનું મિશ્રણ બનાવીને ‘વેજ પકોડા તાકોસ’ બનાવ્યા
  • બીજા વિજેતા સેરિટોઝ ઓરેન્જ સિટીના હર્ષલતાએ ‘સેઝવાન-મૂઠિયા’ની ડીસ બનાવી
  • ત્રીજા વિજેતા લોસ એન્જલસના સોરિતા સોનિયા ઝાંગિયાનીએ ઇન્ડો-અમેરિકન વાનગી ‘પનીર મખની પાસ્તા’ બનાવી

નારીને રસોઈની રાણીનું ઉમનામ પારંપરિક વ્યવસ્થાના ભાગ રૂપે મળેલું છે પરંતુ આ ઉમનામને એવોર્ડથી નવાજતો કિચન ક્વિન્સ-2021 સ્પર્ધાત્મક કાર્યક્રમ અમેરિકાના કેલિફોર્નિયા ખાતે વર્ચ્યુઅલ રીતે યોજાયો હતો. કોરોનાના કારણે વર્ચ્યુઅલ યોજાયેલી આ સ્પર્ધામાં 250થી વધુ મહિલાઓએ ભાગ લીધો હતો. જેમાં બ્યુએના પાર્ક ઓરેન્જ સિટીના તેજ માંડલિયા કિચન ક્વિન્સ-2021 જાહેર થયાં હતાં. સ્પર્ધાના અંતે ત્રણ વિજેતાઓને બહેનોને આકર્ષક ઈનામોથી પુરસ્કૃત કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. કિચન ક્વિન્સ સંસ્થા તથા લેબોન હોસ્પિટાલિટી ગૃપ અને ઇન્ડો અમેરિકન કલચરલ સોસાયટીના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે યોજાયેલી આ સ્પર્ધાત્મક કાર્યક્રમમાં રસોઈની રંગત અને સ્વાદની સંગતથી હર્યોભર્યો વાનગીઓનો રસથાળ લોક આકર્ષણનું કેન્દ્ર બન્યો હતો.

અમેરિકામાં ભારતીય અને વૈશ્વિક રસોઈ સંસ્કૃતિ અને પ્રવૃત્તિને જાણવા,જોવા,માણવા ,નવું શીખવા અને અનુભવવાના તેમજ મહિલાઓના શોખને પ્રોત્સાહિત કરવાના હેતુથી 2015 શરૂ થયેલી કિચન ક્વિન્સ સ્પર્ધાને 6 વર્ષ પૂર્ણ થયા છે. આ વખતે કોરોના મહામારીના કારણે આ વખતે સ્પર્ધા ઓનલાઈન યોજાઇ હતી. જેમાં અમેરિકા જ નહીં વિશ્વભરમાંથી 250થી વધુ સ્પર્ધકોએ ભાગ લીધો હતો. સ્પર્ધામાં બ્યુએના પાર્ક ઓરેન્જ સિટીના તેજ માંડલિયા કિચન ક્વિન્સ-2021 જાહેર થયાં હતાં.

કિચન ક્વિન્સ 2021 સ્પર્ધાના વિજેતાઓને પુરસ્કૃત કરવાના કાર્યક્રમમાં સંસ્થાના સ્મિતા વસંતે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, છેલ્લાં છ વર્ષથી સંસ્થા દ્વારા આ સ્પર્ધા યોજવામાં આવે છે. કોરોના મહામારીને કારણે આ વર્ષે વર્ચ્યુઅલ આયોજન થયું હતું. જેને ખૂબ જ સારો પ્રતિસાદ મળ્યો છે. સ્મિતા વસંતે ત્રણેય વિજેતાઓ તથા ભાગ લેનાર સૌ કોઇને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા હતા.

કિચન ક્વિન્સ સ્પર્ધામાં સહયોગ આપનાર સંસ્થા ઇન્ડો અમેરિકન કલ્ચરલ સોસાયટીના પરિમલ શાહે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, કોરોના કાળમાં યોજાયેલી આ સ્પર્ધાનો અલગ જ અને ખૂબ જ સારો અનુભવ રહ્યો છે. તેમણે સ્પર્ધકોને બિરદાવ્યા હતા. આગામી વર્ષે જ્યારે આ સ્પર્ધા યોજાય ત્યારે ભાગ લેવા આહવાન કર્યુ હતું.

લેબોન હોસ્પિલિટીના યોગી પટેલે ત્રણેય સ્પર્ધક અને સ્પર્ધા માં ભાગ લેનાર તમામ બહેનોને અભિનંદન પાઠવ્યા હતા. તેઓએ વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, અમેરિકામાં કિચન ક્વિન્સ જેવા સ્પર્ધાત્મક કાર્યક્રમોથી મહિલાઓનો શોખની રસપ્રવૃતિને પ્રોત્સાહન મળે છે અને સ્વાદના શોખીનોને અવનવી વાનગીઓની માહિતી મળે છે.

વિજેતા ત્રણેય સ્પર્ધકો દ્વારા કિચન ક્વિન્સ સંસ્થા દ્વારા થયેલા આયોજન અંગે પ્રતિભાવમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ સ્પર્ધા ભારતીયોને પોતાની રસોઇકળાને બહાર લાવવા માટે એક મંચ પૂરો પાડે છે. એનાથી સૌ બહેનોને અવનવી વાનગીનો પ્રયોગ કરવા પ્રોત્સાહન મળે છે. તેમણે આયોજકોનો આભાર વ્યક્ત કર્યો હતો. કાર્યક્રમમાં ગત વર્ષ કિચન ક્વિન્સ બનેલાં જયશ્રી પટેલ ખાસ ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતાં. તેમના હસ્તે પણ વિજેતાઓને સમ્માનિત કરાયા હતા.

