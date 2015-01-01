તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિદેશમાં દિવાળી:કેલિફોર્નિયાના ડેમોક્રેટિક પક્ષના મહિલા નેતાએ ભારતીયો સાથે દિવાળીની ઉજવણી કરી, શુભેચ્છા આપતો વીડિયો પણ વાઇરલ કર્યો

અમદાવાદ10 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ભારતીય સંસ્કૃતિ દેશ વિદેશમાં ગાજી રહી છે. ભારત અને વિશ્વભરમાં વસેલા હિંદુ, શીખ, બૌદ્ધ અને જૈન ધર્મના લોકો અને અન્ય ભારતીયો હર્ષોલ્લાસ અને ઉમંગભેર દિવાળી મહોત્સવની ઉજવણી કરે છે. દેશ અને દુનિયામાં ભારતીય સંસ્કારો અને ભારતીયોનો પ્રભાવ વેપાર વાણિજ્ય જ નહીં રાજકીય ક્ષેત્રે પણ વધી રહ્યો છે. હમણાં જ અમેરિકામાં પૂર્ણ થયેલી ચૂંટણી દરમિયાન ભારતીય વોટર્સનું મહત્વ અમેરિકી રાજકારણીઓ પણ સ્વીકારી રહ્યા છે. વળી આ પ્રસિદ્ધ હિન્દુ તહેવાર નિમિત્તે અમેરિકન રાજકારણીઓ ભારતીયોને ઉમળકાભેર શુભેચ્છાઓ પાઠવી રહ્યા છે. મહત્વનું છે કે અમેરિકાના વિખ્યાત એમ્પાયર સ્ટેટ બિલ્ડીંગ પણ ભારતીયોને દિવાળી શુભેચ્છા કેસરી લાઈટોથી ઝળહળ્યું હતું.

ઇન્ડો અમેરિકન કલ્ચરલ સોસાયટીના પ્રમુખ પરિમલ શાહ અને સેક્રેટરી યોગી પટેલ સહિત અમેરિકન અગ્રણી અમેરિકન ભારતીયોને કેલિફોર્નિયા સ્ટેટના ડેમોક્રેટ પક્ષના મહિલા નેતા ક્રિસ્ટીના ગાર્સિયાએ આમંત્રણ આપી દિવાળી શુભેચ્છા પાઠવી હતી. આ ઉપરાંત તેઓએ દિવાળી શુભેચ્છા આપતો વીડિયો સંદેશ પણ મતવિસ્તારના ભારતીયોમાં વહેતો કર્યો છે. જેમાં તેઓ જણાવે છે કે, તેમના એસેમ્બલી વિસ્તારમાં 9 શહેરો આવે છે. આપ સૌને દિવાળી શુભેચ્છા આપવા આપ સમક્ષ ઉપસ્થિત થઈ છું. આપ સૌ ભારતીયજનોના શુભ આશીર્વાદ ઈચ્છું છું. આપ સૌના જીવનમાં ખુશીઓની રોશની ફેલાય અને આરોગ્ય અને શાંતિ રહે. ખાસ કરીને યોગી પટેલ અને પરિમલ શાહનો આભાર માનું છું. જેઓ મારા ખાસ શુભેચ્છક છે અને તેમનો સહકાર સદા અમોને મળતો રહે છે.

અમેરિકામાં બદલાયેલ રાજકીય પરિસ્થિતિએ ભારતીયો માટે વધુ હકારાત્મક વાતાવરણ ઉભું કર્યું છે. 2020ની દિવાળી અમેરિકન ભારતીયો માટે શુકનવંતી અને સમૃધ્ધિ આપનારી બની રહે તેવો માહોલ જણાઈ રહ્યો છે.

કોણ છે ક્રિસ્ટિના ગાર્સિયા?
ક્રિસ્ટીના ગાર્સિયા એક અમેરિકન રાજકારણી છે જે કેલિફોર્નિયા રાજ્ય વિધાનસભામાં ચૂંટાયા છે અને સેવા આપી રહી છે.તેઓ 2012 થી સતત આ વિસ્તારમાંથી ચૂંટતા આવ્યા છે. જેમાં તેના વતન શહેરના બેલ ગાર્ડન્સ સહિતના દક્ષિણ-પૂર્વ લોસ એન્જલસ કાઉન્ટીના કેટલાક ભાગો શામેલ છે.

