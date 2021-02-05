તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વિદેશમાં વિજયોત્સવ:ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના ઐતિહાસિક વિજયના અમેરિકામાં NRI દ્વારા વધામણાં

સુરતએક કલાક પહેલા
ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપના વિજયથી અમેરિકાના કેલિફોર્નિયામાં NRI દ્વારા પણ વધામણાં. - Divya Bhaskar
  • કેલિફોર્નિયાના આર્સેટિયા ખાતે ભાજપના વિજયને આવકારવામાં આવ્યો

ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપનો ઐતિહાસિક વિજય થયો છે. જેના અમેરિકાના કેલિફોર્નિયામાં એનઆરઆઈ દ્વારા પણ વધામણાં થઈ રહ્યા છે. વિદેશ વસતા ભારતીયોએ આ વિજયને વિકાસનો, વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ આપેલા વિઝનનો, રાજ્યની પ્રગતિનો અને ભાજપ સંગઠનનો ગણાવ્યો છે.

રાજ્યના લોકોએ ભાજપને જીતાડ્યો છે એ વિકાસનો વિજય
ગુજરાતમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીને લઈ વિદેશ ખાસ કરીને અમેરિકામાં વસતા ગુજરાતીઓ પણ ઉત્સાહિત હતા. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના નેતૃત્વમાં ભારતના થતા વિકાસથી એનઆરઆઈ અભિપ્રેત છે. ગુજરાતમાં યોજાયેલી સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની સંસ્થાઓ મહાનગરપાલિકાઓ, જિલ્લા પંચાયતો, તાલુકા પંચાયતો અને નગરપાલિકાઓમાં ભાજપનો ઐતિહાસિક વિજય થયો છે. આ વિજયને આવકારતા અમેરિકાના કેલિફોર્નિયાના આર્સેટિયા ખાતે રહેતા અને લેબોન હોસ્પિલિટીના યોગી પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજ્યના લોકોએ ભાજપને જીતાડ્યો છે એ વિકાસનો વિજય છે. વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ આપેલા વિઝનને લોકો ઉત્સાહિત થઈ વધાવી રહ્યા છે જે આ પરિણામમાં નજરે પડે છે.

ભાજપના વિજયને આવકારવા મોટી સંખ્યામાં લોકો જોડાયા.
સરકાર અને સંગઠનની સંયુક્ત મહેનતે વિજય થયો
યોગી પટેલે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજય રૂપાણીના નેતૃત્વમાં રાજ્યમાં પ્રગતિ થઈ રહી છે. ખાસ તો પ્રદેશ ભાજપ અધ્યક્ષ સી.આર. પાટીલ દ્વારા ચૂંટણી માટે જે આયોજન થયું હતું. કાર્યકરોમાં ઉત્સાહ ભર્યા, નવા નિયમો રજૂ કર્યા તેનાથી આ ઐતિહાસિક વિજય મળ્યો છે. સરકાર અને સંગઠનની સંયુક્ત મહેનતે રાજ્યને કેસરિયા લહેરમાં ફેરવી દીધું છે.

વડાપ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ આપેલા વિઝનને લોકો ઉત્સાહિત થઈ વધાવી રહ્યા છે જે આ પરિણામમાં નજરે પડતું હોવાનું NRIએ જણાવ્યું.
સર્વાંગી વિકાસની દિશામાં શાસકો કાર્ય કરે તેવો વિશ્વાસ વ્યક્ત કર્યો
યોગી પટેલે વધુમાં જણાવ્યું હતું કે, રાજ્યમાં હવે સ્થાનિક સ્તરે ભાજપની સત્તાનો વ્યાપ વધ્યો છે. લોકોના પાયાના પ્રશ્નો વધુ હલ થવા સાથે સર્વાંગી વિકાસ થાય એ દિશામાં શાસકો કાર્ય કરશે એવો વિશ્વાસ વ્યકત કર્યો છે.

