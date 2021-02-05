તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ધરપકડ:વાંગણ ગામમાંથી ગેરકાયદે ગૌવંશ ભરી જતો ટેમ્પો ઝડપાયો

વાંસદા2 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

વાંસદા તાલુકાના વાંગણ ગામે ગૌરક્ષક અને પોલીસે ગેરકાયદે બે ગાય લઈ જતો ટેમ્પો ઝડપી પાડ્યો હતો. ટેમ્પોમાં સવાર બે શખસ સામે ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો.પોલીસ સૂત્રોમાંથી મળતી માહિતી મુજબ વાંસદાના જૂજ ગામેથી ગાયો ભરી છોટા હાથી ટેમ્પો વાંગણથી પસાર થવાનો હોવાની જાણ ગૌરક્ષક મહેન્દ્ર રાજપુરોહિતે વાંસદાના એએસઆઈ મોહનભાઈ ભેરૂને કરી હતી. તેઓ વાંગણ ગામે પહોંચી વોચ રાખી હતી. એ દરમિયાન બાતમીવાળો ટેમ્પો આવતા તેને ઉભો રાખી તપાસ કરી હતી.

પોલીસને ટેમ્પોમાંથી બે ગાય મળી આવી હતી, જેનું કોઈપણ સત્તા અધિકારીનું પ્રમાણપત્ર વગરે ટૂંકા દોરડાથી હલનચલન કરી ન શકે તે રીતે બાંધી હતી. ટેમ્પોમાં પાણી કે ઘાસચારાની સુવિધા વગર પશુ ક્રૂરતાપૂર્વક હેરાફેરી કરી રહ્યા હતા. પોલીસે ચાલક મહેશ ઈશ્વરભાઈ ચવધરી (ઉ.વ. 29, રહે. આંબાપાણી) અને ગંગારામ બાપુ ગાંગોડે (રહે. ગોપાળનગર,(બોરીપાડા), મહારાષ્ટ્ર) વિરૂદ્ધ ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો. પોલીસે ગાયની કિંમત રૂ. 10 હજાર, ટેમ્પો કિંમત રૂ. 1 લાખ અને મોબાઈલ મળી કુલ રૂ. 1.19 લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબુધવારે મેષ જાતકો માટે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક રહેશે, બિઝનેસ માટે સમય અનુકૂળ રહેશે - જ્યોતિષ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો