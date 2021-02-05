તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મુશ્કેલી:રવિવારી હાટબજારમાં આડેધડ પાર્કિંગથી ટ્રાફિક, સ્થાનિકો ત્રસ્ત

નવસારી27 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

નવસારીનાં રીંગરોડ પર ભરાતા હાટ બજારમાં પાર્કિંગની વ્યવસ્થા હોવા છતાં કેટલાક લોકો રસ્તા પર વેપાર કરતા હોય ટ્રાફિકમાં ભારણરૂપ બને છે. તેમને યોગ્ય જગ્યા આપવા સ્થાનિકોએ ટાઉન પોલીસને લેખિતમાં રજૂઆત કરી હતી.નવસારીના રીંગરોડ પર આવેલા એક ખાનગી પ્લોટમાં રવિવારી હાટ બજાર ભરાય છે. આ હાટ બજારનું ઉન્નતિ ટ્રસ્ટ, નવસારીનાં રાહબર હેઠળ સંચાલન કરાઈ રહ્યું છે.

હાટ બજારના સંચાલકોએ ટ્રાફિક માટે અલગ જગ્યા ફાળવી છે અને ભાડું પણ મિનિમમ લેવામાં આવે છે પણ કેટલાક વેપારીઓ ભાડુ હાટ બજાર સંચાલન કરતા હાટ ટ્રસ્ટને આપવું ન પડે તે માટે રસ્તા પર ટ્રાફિકને અડચણરૂપ થાય તે રીતે રીંગરોડના ડિવાઈડર પર ધંધો લગાવતા હોય છે, તેના કારણે ટ્રાફિક સમસ્યા ઉભી થાય છે. જેને પગલે સ્થાનિકોને આવાગમનમાં તકલીફ પડતી હોય છે. આ બાબતે ટાઉન પોલીસના અધિકારીને યોગ્ય વ્યવસ્થા કરી ટ્રાફિકનું ભારણ અટકે અને સ્થાનિકોને તકલીફ ન પડે તે માટે લેખિત રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

વેપારીઓ ન માનતા રજૂઆત કરવી પડી
કોઈ પણ વેપારીને ધંધો કરવાની છૂટ છે પણ અમુક વેપારીઓ પોતાનું ભાડું બચાવવા રસ્તા પર વેપાર કરી ટ્રાફિકને અડચણરૂપ થાય તેવું કાર્ય કરતા આવ્યા છે. તેમને સમજાવાવ છતાં પણ તેઓ ન માનતા અંતે પોલીસને રજૂઆત કરી છે. - ઈમરાનભાઈ શેખ, સ્થાનિક, રીંગરોડ, નવસારી

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો