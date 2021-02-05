તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • To Prevent Accidents On National Highways, The Central Government Celebrated National Roads Week And Organized Medical Camps For Motorists.

રાષ્ટ્રીય માર્ગ સલામતી:નવસારી જિલ્લાના બોરીયાચ ટોલનાકા પાસે રાષ્ટ્રીય માર્ગ સપ્તાહની ઉજવણી, વાહનચાલકો માટે મેડિકલ કેમ્પનું આયોજન

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • હાઇવે પર દોડતા ટ્રક ચાલકો માટે યોજાયો મેડિકલ કેમ્પ
  • સ્કિન પ્રોબ્લેમ અને આંખના નંબરની તપાસ થઈ

ભારતનું રાષ્ટ્રીય ધોરીમાર્ગ 24 કલાક ધમધમતા રહે છે ટ્રાન્સપોર્ટેશન માં ના એક છેડાથી બીજા છેડા માં માલ ને પહોંચાડવા માટે ટ્રક ડ્રાઈવરો ચોવીસે કલાક ગાડી હાંકતા હોય છે ત્યારે તેઓ મોટે ભાગે પોતાના સ્વાસ્થ્ય પ્રત્યે બેદરકારી દાખવતા હોય છે, જેને લઇને ક્યારેક ગંભીર અકસ્માતમાં અનેક મોત પણ થતાં હોય છે, જેને નિવારણ માટે કેન્દ્ર સરકારે રાષ્ટ્રીય માર્ગ સલામતી માહનું આયોજન દર વર્ષે કરે છે, જેના ભાગરૂપે આ વર્ષે પણ નવસારી જિલ્લાના બોરીયાચ ટોલનાકા પાસે નવસારી પોલીસ જિલ્લા પોલીસ, જિલ્લા ટ્રાફિક એજ્યુકેશન ટ્રસ્ટ અને આરટીઓના સંયુક્ત ઉપક્રમે એક મેડિકલ કેમ્પનું આયોજન કર્યું હતું.આ કેમ્પમાં ટોલનાકા પાસેથી પસાર થતા વાહનચાલકોને આ અભિયાન વિશે માહિતી આપી અને તેમના આંખના નંબરની તપાસ સહિત ચામડીના રોગોની તપાસ પણ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

આ કેમ્પમાં 106 જેટલા ડ્રાઇવરોને આંખની તપાસ થઈ હતી, જેમાંથી 60 જેટલા ડ્રાઇવરોને આંખમાં નજીકના નંબર જણાય હતા, જેને લઇને ડોક્ટરોની ટીમે તેમને ચશ્મા અને દવા આપી હતી. સાથે જ ચામડીના રોગો ધરાવતા પાંચ વાહનચાલકોને દવા આપી હતી.વર્ષ દરમિયાન દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતના હાઈવે પર થાય છે અકસ્માતોકેન્દ્ર સરકારે હાઈવે પર થતા અકસ્માતોને લઈને ચિંતિત બનીને ટ્રાફિક વિભાગ સહિત આરટીઓને આ મામલે જાગૃતિ લાવવા માટે સૂચના આપી છે ત્યારે રાષ્ટ્રીય માર્ગ સલામતી માહ જેવા કાર્યક્રમ કરી જો વાહનચાલકોમાં જાગૃતિ આવે અને તેમનામાં ટ્રાફિક સેન્સ આવે તો હાઈવે પર થતાં ગંભીર અકસ્માતમાં કેટલાક અંશે રોકથામ લગાવી શકાય તેમ છે.

