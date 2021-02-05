તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મહાયજ્ઞ:ભારતીય વૈદિક પરંપરાને અકબંધ રાખવા માટે નવસારીની 10 સામાજિક સંસ્થાઓ આવતીકાલે યજ્ઞ યાત્રાનો પ્રારંભ કરશે

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નવસારીમાં એક સાથે 500 પરિવાર યજ્ઞમાં આહુતિ આપશે

હિન્દુ સંસ્કૃતિની વૈદિક પરંપરામાં ઋષિઓ યજ્ઞ કરીને વાતાવરણને શુદ્ધ અને પવિત્ર રાખવા સાથે યજ્ઞ નારાયણની કૃપા પણ મેળવતા હતા. પરંતુ વર્ષો વિતતા આધુનિકતાની દોડમાં વૈદિક પરંપરા વિસરાતી જઈ રહી છે. જેને ટકાવી રાખવા અનેક સંપ્રદાયો પ્રયાસરત છે ત્યારે નવસારી ગાયત્રી પરિવાર દ્વારા વૈદિકતાનો સંદેશ ઘર-ઘર સુધી પહોંચાડવા એક નવતર પ્રયોગ હાથ ધરાયો છે.

100 રૂપિયાની નાની યજ્ઞ કિટ બનાવીસો રૂપિયાની એક મીની યજ્ઞ કીટ બનાવવામાં આવી છે. જેમાં એક નાની યજ્ઞ કુંડી વાટકી આકારના છાણા સાથે આહુતિની સામગ્રી ઘરે ઘરે પહોંચાડી દરેક ઘરમાં યજ્ઞ થાય અને ઘરનું વાતાવરણ પવિત્ર શુદ્ધ અને રોગમુક્ત બને શુભ આશયથી ઘર ઘર યજ્ઞ અભિયાન છેડાયું છે. જેમાં નવસારીના 500 પરિવારો શનિવારે એકી સાથે એક સમયે પોતાના ઘરે ગાયત્રી મંત્રના ઉચ્ચારણ સાથે યજ્ઞમાં આહુતિ આપશે.

શહેરની ૧૦ સેવાભાવી સામાજિક સંસ્થાઓ પણ આ મહાયજ્ઞમાં જોડાંઇ છે. તેમના સહયોગથી શહેરમાં પણ વૈદિકતાનો સંદેશો વહેતો કરવા શહેરમાં ત્રણ સ્થળોએથી યજ્ઞ યાત્રા ફરશે જે શહેરના રાજમાર્ગો પર ફરીને યાત્રા બંદર રોડ સ્થિત ગાયત્રી મંદિરે પહોંચી વિરામ પામશે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો