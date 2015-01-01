તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:ચીખલીના આછવણી ગામ નજીક નવા વર્ષના દિવસે બે બાઇક અથડાતાં બે સગા પિતરાઈ સહિત ત્રણ યુવકનાં મોત

ચીખલીએક કલાક પહેલા
બે બાઈક અથડાયા બાદ ત્રણનાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યાં હતાં, જ્યારે ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને સારવાર માટે હોસ્પિટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યા હતા.
  • પિતરાઈ ભાઈઓ તિથલના દરિયાકિનારાથી ફરીને પરત ફરતાં એક્સિડન્ટમાં મોતને ભેટ્યા

નવા વર્ષના પ્રથમ દિવસે જ ચીખલી ખેરગામના આછવણી ગામ નજીક ગમખ્વાર અકસ્માત સર્જાયો છે, જેમાં બે બાઈક સામસામે ધડાકાભેર અથડાતાં ત્રણ યુવકનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં છે. ચીખલીના અબાજ ગામના બે પિતરાઈ ભાઈઓ નવા વર્ષના દિવસે યામાહા સ્પોર્ટ બાઈક લઈને તિથલ ફરવા ગયા હોય છે. સોમવારે બપોરે પરત ફરતી વખતે એક વાગ્યાના સુમારે આછવણી નજીક બન્ને બાઈક સામસામાં અથડાયાં છે, જેમાં ઘટનાસ્થળે જ 2 યુવકનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં છે, જ્યારે અન્ય એકનું સારવાર દરમિયાન મોત નીપજ્યું છે. નવા વર્ષના પ્રથમ દિવસે જ સર્જાયેલા એક્સિડેન્ટમાં પોતાના વહાલસોયા ગુમાવતાં પટેલ પરિવારમાં શોકનું મોજું ફરી વળ્યું છે.

ફોટોગ્રાફિ માટે ગયેલા જીગ્નેશ પટેલ(ફાઈલ તસવીર)નું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.
ફોટોગ્રાફિ માટે ગયેલા જીગ્નેશ પટેલ(ફાઈલ તસવીર)નું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

ફોટો સેશન માટે તિથલ ગયા હતા
ખેરગામ પોલીસ મથકથી પ્રાપ્ત માહિતી અનુસાર, ચીખલી તાલુકાના કલિયારી ગામના કોલાવાડ ખાતે રહેતા સુનીલભાઈ રમેશભાઈ પટેલે આપેલી ફરિયાદમાં જણાવ્યાનુસાર સુનીલ પટેલનો ભાઈ જિજ્ઞેશ પટેલ અને કાકાનો છોકરો સાવન પટેલ જે ફોટો પડાવવાનો શોખ ધરાવતા હોય. તેઓ સોમવારે બપોરે ફોટો પડાવવા વલસાડના તિથલ ખાતે યામાહા R-15 મો.સા નં:જીજે-21-બીએ-8152 પર ગયા હતા. બાદ ફોટો સેશન કરી પરત ફરતી વેળા આછવણી ડેબરપાડા ફાટક પાસે ખેરગામથી પાણી ખડક જતા રોડ ઉપર સામેથી પૂરઝડપે અને ગફલતભરી રીતે હંકારી રહેલા હોન્ડા સાઈન મો.સા નં:જીજે-21-બીએચ-7933નો ચાલક સુભાષ ખંડુભાઈ પટેલ (રહે.અંબાચ મંદિર ફળિયા તા.ચીખલી)ના બાઈક સાથે સામસામે અકસ્માત થતાં ચીખલી તાલુકાના કલિયારી ગામના જિજ્ઞેશ પટેલનું સ્થળ પર જ કરુણ મોત નીપજ્યું હતું.

બન્ને બાઈક ઘડાકાભેર અથડાતાં ચાલક અને પાછળ બેઠેલા યુવકોનાં ગંભીર ઈજાની સાથે મોત થયાં હતાં.
બન્ને બાઈક ઘડાકાભેર અથડાતાં ચાલક અને પાછળ બેઠેલા યુવકોનાં ગંભીર ઈજાની સાથે મોત થયાં હતાં.

ઘટનાસ્થળે જ મોત નીપજ્યાં
જિજ્ઞેશ પટેલની પાછળ બેસેલા સાવન જયંતીભાઈ પટેલને ખેરગામ હોસ્પિટલમાં સારવાર માટે લઈ જવાતાં ફરજ પરના તબીબે મૃત જાહેર કર્યો હતો, જ્યારે હોન્ડા સાઈન મોટર સાઇકલનો ચાલક સુભાષ પટેલને પણ શરીરે વધુ ઇજા થતાં જેનું પણ સ્થળ પર જ કમકમાટીભર્યું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું,જ્યારે સુભાષ પટેલની બાઈક ઉપર બેસેલા અન્ય બેને શરીરે ઓછીવધતી ઇજા થતાં સારવાર અર્થે હોસ્પિટલમાં ખસેડાયા હોવાનું જાણવા મળ્યું હતું. ઘટના અંગેની વધુ તપાસ ખેરગામ પોલીસ મથકના પીએસઆઇ-જી.એસ.પટેલ કરી રહ્યા છે.

નવા વર્ષની ઉજવણી શોકમાં ફેરવાઈ
ચીખલીના અબાજ ગામે રહેતા સાવન જયંતીભાઈ પટેલ (ઉં.વ..18) અને જિજ્ઞેશ રમેશભાઈ પટેલ (ઉં.વ..24)ના નવા વર્ષના દિવસે યામાડા કંપની R1-5 બાઈક લઈને તિથલ ફરવા માટે ગયા હોય છે. બન્ને ભાઈ તિથલથી પરત ફરી રહ્યા હોય છે એ દરમિયાન આછવણી ગામ નજીક સાઈન બાઈક સાથે ધડાકાભેર એક્સિડેન્ટ સર્જાયો હતો, જેમાં બન્ને ભાઈઓનું પ્રમાણ પંખેરૂં ઊડી જતાં ઉજવણીનો માહોલ શોકમાં ફેરવાઈ જાય છે.

પરિવારમાં શોકનું મોજું ફરી વળ્યું
જિજ્ઞેશ અને સાવન તિથલથી ફરીને આવી રહ્યા હતા એ દરમિયાન એક્સિડેન્ટ સર્જાયા બાદ બન્નેનાં મોત નીપજ્યાં હતાં, જ્યારે સાઈન બાઈક સવાર એકને ખેરગામ રેફરલ હોસ્પિટલમાં લઈ જવાયો હતો. જિજ્ઞેશ સુરતના સચિન વિસ્તારામાં આવેલી ડાયમંડ કંપનીનો કર્મચારી છે. એક મોટા ભાઈ અને ભાભી તથા માતા-પિતા સાથે રહેતો હતો. ભાઈ પોતાના સાસરીમાં ગયો હતો ત્યારે નાના ભાઈનું અક્સ્માતથી મોત થયાની જાણ થઈ હતી. હાલ પટેલ સમાજમાં શોકનો માહોલ છવાઈ ગયો છે.

