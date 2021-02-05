તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નવસારી વોર્ડ નં.9 પાલિકા પોલિટિક્સ મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:વિજલપોર પશ્ચિમ સાથે ઘેલખડી ઉમેરાતા વોર્ડ-9નું ગણિત બદલાયું

નવસારી40 મિનિટ પહેલા
વોર્ડ-9મા સમાવિષ્ટ વિસ્તારો - Divya Bhaskar
વોર્ડ-9મા સમાવિષ્ટ વિસ્તારો
  • વોર્ડ નંબર-9માં કુલ મતદાર 17538, જેમાં સ્ત્રી મતદાર 8437 અને પુરુષ મતદાર 9101 છે
  • આ વોર્ડમાં આદિવાસી અને ગુર્જર ક્ષત્રિય કડીયા સમાજના મતદારોનું પ્રભુત્વ, કોળી, ટંડેલ, અનાવિલ, તેલુગુ, પાટીદારો પણ નોંધનીય

નવસારી-વિજલપોર નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ-9માં વિજલપોરનો સમગ્ર પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તાર ઉપરાંત નવસારીના ઘેલખડીનો કેટલોક વિસ્તાર પણ સમાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. વિજલપોરનો કોટન મિલથી લઈ ચાર રસ્તા સુધીનો રેલવે લાઈનની લગોલગનો તમામ વિસ્તાર સમાવાયો છે.આ વોર્ડમાં સૌથી વધુ મતદાર આદિવાસી છે અને ત્યારબાદ શ્રી ગુર્જર ક્ષત્રિય કડીયા સમાજના હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે.

આ ઉપરાંત કોળી, ટંડેલ, અનાવિલ, તેલુગુ, પાટીદાર વગેરે જાતિના મતદારો પણ નોંધનીય સંખ્યામાં છે.વોર્ડ-9 માં કુલ મતદાર 17538 છે.જેમાં પુરુષ મતદાર 9101 અને સ્ત્રી મતદાર 8437 છે. વોર્ડમાં જે વિસ્તારો સમાવાયા છે તેમાં ભાજપના ઉમેદવારો વધુ ચૂંટાયા છે પણ કોંગ્રેસી ઉમેદવાર પણ ચૂંટાયા છે. ખાસ કરીને ઘેલખડી નજીકના અનેક વિસ્તારો પણ વિજલપોર પશ્ચિમ સાથે વોર્ડ-9માં સમાવેશ કરાતા ચૂંટણીના ગણિત બદલાયા છે.

વોર્ડ-9મા સમાવિષ્ટ વિસ્તારો
માતા ફળિયુ, નવા ફળિયુ, નિશાળ ફળિયુ, લક્ષ્મીનગર, અયોધ્યાનગર, ભીમાજી કોમ્પલેક્સ વિસ્તાર, જલકમલ સોસાયટી વિસ્તાર, વિજલપોર દેસાઈવાડ નજીકના વિસ્તારો, અમીરાજ સોસાયટી વિસ્તાર, ગોપાલનગર અને તેની નજીકના વિસ્તારો, ગાયત્રીનગર, કૃષ્ણકુંજ સોસાયટી વિસ્તાર, ગાયત્રી સંકુલ વિસ્તાર, નંદનવન વિસ્તાર, શ્યામનગર, અશોકવન વિસ્તાર, સમોદીયા મોરારપાર્ક વિસ્તાર, પ્રજાપતિ વાડી વિસ્તાર, જાગૃતિનગર વિસ્તાર.

2 સામાન્ય, 1 આદિજાતિ અને 1 પછાત વર્ગની બેઠક
આ વોર્ડની કુલ 4 બેઠકમાં 2 બેઠક ‘સામાન્ય વર્ગ’ને ફાળવાઈ છે. આ 2 બેઠકમાં 1 બેઠક સ્ત્રી સામાન્યની છે. અન્ય 2 બેઠકમાં એક બેઠક પછાતવર્ગ સ્ત્રીની અને એક બેઠક અનુસૂચિત આદિજાતિ વર્ગને ફાળ‌વાઈ છે.

અનેક પ્રમુખ અને સરપંચ આ વોર્ડમાંથી જ ચૂંટાતા હતા
વિજલપોરનો પશ્ચિમ વિસ્તાર આ વોર્ડમાં આવે છે ત્યારે ભૂતકાળમાં વિજલપોર પાલિકામાં અનેક પ્રમુખ આ વોર્ડમાં રહેનારા બન્યા છે. વિજલપોરના મૂળ નિવાસી વિસ્તાર દેસાઈવાડ, સમોદીયા વગેરે પણ આ વોર્ડમાં આવે છે. ભૂતકાળમાં વિજલપોર ગ્રામપંચાયત હતી ત્યારે મહત્તમ સરપંચ આ વોર્ડમાંથી જ બનતા હતા.

જેવું વાવશો તેવુું લણશો સે‌વક ચૂંટવાનો પ્રજાને અવસર
1) તમે ઉમેદવારાેનું મૂલ્યાંકન કેવી રીતે કરશાે? પક્ષ, વ્યક્તિગત પ્રતિભા કે જ્ઞાતિના આધારે?
2) પ્રજાના સેવકો પાસે તમારી અપેક્ષા શું છે ?

લેવાની નહીં આપવાની ભાવના રાખે તે આવકાર્ય
કોઈપણ ઉમેદવારને પાર્ટી કે જ્ઞાતિ આધારિત નહીં પણ વ્યક્તિગત પ્રતિભાના આધારે જ ચૂંટવા જોઈએ. મને શું મળે તેવું નહીં પણ મારે શું આપવાનું છે તેવા ઉમેદવાર હોવો જોઈએ. તમે એવું કામ કરો કે લોકો તમને ફરી ફરી યાદ કરે પણ એવું કામ ન કરો કે લોકો ફરિયાદ કરે. સ્વાર્થની ભાવના ન હોવી જોઈએ. સ્થાનિકોના રસ્તા, લાઈટ, પાણીના પ્રશ્નો સાંભળે અને કોઈ પણ સમસ્યાનું સમાધાન કરવા તત્પર હોવો જોઈએ. - છીબુભાઈ પટેલ, શિક્ષક, કૃષ્ણકુંજ સોસાયટી,નવસારી.

સરકારી યાેજનાની લાેકાેને સમજ આપે તે લાેકનાયક
ઉમેદવાર શિક્ષિત હાેવા જાેઇઅે. કોઈ ભેદ ભાવ વગર નાનામાં નાના માણસના પ્રશ્ન સાંભળે અને ઉકેલ માટે પૂર્ણ પ્રયાસ કરે તેવા નાયકની જરૂર છે.પક્ષ, જ્ઞાતિ નહીં પણ વ્યક્તિ તરીકે સારા હોવા જોઈએ. સરકારી યોજનાનો લાભ લાભાર્થીઓને મળે તે માટે લોકોને જાણકારી આપવા અને સમસ્યા બાબતે લોકોના પ્રશ્નો ઉચ્ચ સ્તરે પહોચાડી શકે તેવો હોવો જોઈએ. વોર્ડ નંબર-9માં પાણી, ડ્રેનેજ જેવી સમસ્યાના નિરાકરણ કરે તેવા ઉમેદવારની જરૂર છે. - કિશોરભાઈ ચોટલીયા, કોન્ટ્રાકટર, આર.આર.પાર્ક, વિજલપોર

રબર સ્ટેમ્પ નહીં, પાેતાની વ્યક્તિગત આેળખ ધરાવતા પહેલી પસંદ
ઉમેદવાર પક્ષ કે જ્ઞાતિ આધારિત નહી પણ પોતાની કાબેલિયત રજૂ કરી પ્રજાનાં કામ કરે તેવા ઉમેદવારને ચૂંટવા જોઈએ, ભ્રષ્ટાચાર દુર કરે. લોકો રાત્રે 12 વાગ્યે કામ માટે જાય તો પણ સૌને રિસ્પેકટ આપી કામ કરે તેવા ઉમેદવાર હોવા જોઈએ. કેટલાક ઉમેદવાર પોતાના લાભ માટે પક્ષ બદલી રહ્યા છે. એકવાર ઉમેદવાર ચૂંટાય બાદ તે કોઈ પક્ષ કે જ્ઞાતિનો નહી પણ દરેક મતદારો માટે પ્રજાનો સેવક હોય તેવો જોઈએ એવું કામ કરે કે પ્રજા સામેથી આવા ઉમેદવારને બીજીવાર ટિકિટ મળે તે માટે માંગ કરે તેવાની જરૂર છે. માત્ર રબર સ્ટેમ્પ નહીં પણ પોતાની આગવી છાપ ધરાવતો હોવો તેવા ઉમેદવાર હોવા જોઈએ. - ધર્મેશ નાયક, સામાજિક અગ્રણી, વિજલપોર

​​​​​​​પાણી-ડ્રેનેજ પ્રશ્ન હલ કરાવી શકે તેવા ઉમેદવાર જાેઇઅે
વ્યક્તિગત પ્રતિભા, કાર્યક્ષમતા અને દેશભક્તિને ધ્યાનમાં લઈ મતદાન કરીશ. અમારા વિસ્તારમાં વર્ષાેથી ગટરની સમસ્યા છે. જેનાે ઉકેલ આવતાે નથી. આ ગટરની સમસ્યા હલ થાય ઉપરાંત પાણી ભરાવાની સમસ્યા છે અને તેને લઈ ગંદકી દૂર થાય તેવી અપેક્ષા અમે ચૂંટાયેલા સભ્યો પાસે રાખીએ છીએ. માત્ર રજુઆતાે સાંભળી લે તેવા નહી પણ સમસ્યાનું નિરાકરણ લાવે તેવા સક્ષમ ઉમેદવાર પસંદ કરીશું. - સરોજબેન બી. દેસાઈ, પૂર્વ શિક્ષિકા, સ્થાનિક-દેસાઈવાડ, વિજલપોર

