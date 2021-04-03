તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મદદ:અભયમ ટીમે લકવાગ્રસ્ત વૃદ્ધાને નવસારીથી વ્યારા ઘરે પહોંચાડ્યાં

નવસારી12 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દીકરાને ફાેન પર જાણ કરતા માતાને લેવા આનાકાની કરી

નવસારીમાં ફૂટપાથ પર પડેલી અજાણી વૃદ્ધા બીમાર અને લકવાગ્રસ્ત હતી. જેને અભયમ 181 ટીમ દ્વારા તેમના દીકરાને ત્યાં મોકલવાનું માનવતાનું કાર્ય કર્યું હતું.નવસારીમાં બુધવારે એક ત્રાહિત વ્યક્તિએ અભયમ 181મહિલા હેલ્પલાઇનમાં કોલ કરી જણાવેલું કે એક વૃદ્ધા કેટલાક દિવસથી નવસારી ફૂટપાથ પર પડ્યા છે. તેઓને કોઈ મદદ પહોંચાડવા અપીલ કરતા અભયમ ટીમ નવસારી તાત્કાલિક સ્થળ પર પહોંચી વૃદ્ધા સાથે વાતચીત કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતા તેઓ બીમાર અને થાકી ગયેલ તેમ લાગતું હતું અને લકવો થઈ ગયો હોય તેમ શરીર ધ્રુજતુ હતું.

તેઓની પાસેની થેલીમાં તપાસ કરતા વ્યારાનો એક મોબાઈલ નંબર મળતા તે નંબર તેમના દીકરાનો હતો. જેથી તેઓને આ બાબતની જાણ કરી હતી પરંતુ તેઓ વ્યારાથી નવસારી આવવા માટે આનાકાની કરતા હતા. જેથી નવસારી ટીમે વૃદ્ધાને લઈ વ્યારા અભયમ ટીમને સોંપતા વ્યારા ટીમ તેમના ઘરે લઈ ગયા હતા.

જ્યાં તેઓના દીકરા એ જણાવેલ કે પિતાના મૃત્યુ બાદ મારી માતા કડિયા કામની મજૂરી કરતા અને સમય મળે ત્યારે આવતા પરંતુ છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોથી ઘરે આવ્યા ન હતા. અભયમ ટીમે પુત્રને જણાવેલ વૃદ્ધાવસ્થાને અને કાયમી મજૂરી કરવાને કારણે તેઓ અશક્ત થઈ ગયેલ છે જેથી તેઓ ને તમારી પાસે રાખી કાળજી લેશો. નવસારી અને તાપી ટીમ ના માનવતાના કામ ને શહેરીજનોએ અભિનંદન આપ્યા હતા.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો