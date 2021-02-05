તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જોઇએ તે ના મળ્યું:નવસારીમાં ભાજપ સાથે 15 વર્ષથી જોડાયેલા રીંકેશ પટેલને જીલ્લા પંચાયતના બદલે તાલુકા પંચાયતની ટિકિટ મળતાં નારાજ

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ભાજપ માટે વિરોધની જ્વાળાઓ હજુ અશાંત
  • રીંકેશ પટેલે તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ફોર્મ ન ભરવાનો કર્યો નિર્ણય

નવસારી જિલ્લામાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓમાં ફોર્મ ભરવાની અને પ્રચારની શરૂઆત થઇ છે ત્યારે ભાજપ પાર્ટી માટે વિરોધની જ્વાળાઓ હજુ પણ શાંત થઇ નથી. ભાજપ સાથે 15 વર્ષથી જોડાયેલા રીંકેશ પટેલ નામના ઉમેદવારને જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાંથી દેવસર સીટ પરથી ટિકિટની માંગણી કરી હતી, પણ પાર્ટીએ દેવસરના બદલે દેવસર-2માંથી તાલુકા પંચાયતની ટિકિટ આપતાં તેઓ નારાજ થયા છે.

જીલ્લા પંચાયતના બદલે તાલુકા પંચાયતની ટિકિટ મળતાં નારાજસ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચુંટણીમાં ભાપજ માટે ખરાખરીનો ખેલ છે, કયાંક નારાજગી તો ક્યાંક પક્ષ પલ્ટો જોવા મળે છે. નવસારી જીલ્લામાં ભાજપ સાથે 15 વર્ષથી જોડાયેલા રીંકેશ પટેલ નામના ઉમેદવારને જિલ્લા પંચાયતમાંથી દેવસર સીટ પરથી ટિકિટની માંગણી કરી હતી પણ પાર્ટીએ તાલુકા પંચાયતના દેવસર-2 માંથી ટિકિટની ફાળવણી કરતા તેઓએ નારાજગી અનુભવી હતી અને રીંકેશ પટેલે હજુ આ સીટ પરથી ફોર્મ ભર્યું નથી. તાલુકા પંચાયતમાં ફોર્મ ન ભરવાનો રીંકેશ પટેલે કર્યો નિર્ણયપાર્ટી દ્વારા તાલુકા પંચાયતના દેવસર-2 માંથી ટિકિટની ફાળવણી કરતા રીંકેશ પટેલ આયાતી ઉમેદવાર બન્યા હતા જેથી તેમને દેવસર-2 ઉપરથી તાલુકા પંચાયત લડવામાં અસમંજસ ઉભો થયો હતો અને તેમણે કાર્યકર્તાઓ સાથે આ મામલે પરામર્શ કરતા કાર્યકર્તાઓએ પણ તાલુકા પંચાયતની દેવસર સીટ પરથી પીછે હટ કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો હતો. જેથી રીંકેશ પટેલે આ સીટ પરથી ફોર્મ ભર્યું નથી. એક તરફ જ્યારે ભાજપમાંથી ટિકિટ માંગતા કાર્યકરોનો વિરોધ ઓછું થવાનું નામ નથી લેતા, તો બીજી તરફ મેન્ડેડ મેળવેલા ઉમેદવારો પણ સીટને લઈને અસમંજસ ઉભો થતાં ઉમેદવારીનું ફોર્મ ભરતા નથી.

