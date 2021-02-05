તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિધા:નવસારીમાં નવનિર્મિત નિરાલી કેન્સર હોસ્પિટલનું ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિના હસ્તે લોકાર્પણ, સ્થાનિક લોકોએ હવે કેન્સરની સારવાર માટે અમદાવાદ-મુંબઈ સુધી નહીં જવું પડે

નવસારીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • લોકાર્પણ સમારોહમાં સી.આર.પાટિલ હાજર રહ્યા

નવસારીમાં નવનિર્મિત નિરાલી કેન્સર હોસ્પિટલનું આજે ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ વૈંકૈયા નાયડુના હસ્તે લોકાર્પણ કરવામા આવ્યું હતું. આ પ્રસંગે પ્રદેશ ભાજપ અધ્યક્ષ સીઆર પાટિલે પણ હાજરી આપી હતી. દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતમાં અત્યાર સુધી કેન્સર પીડિત દર્દીઓને અમદાવાદ અથવા મુંબઈ સારવાર કરવા માટે જવું પડતું હતું ત્યારે હવે દક્ષિણ ગુજરાતમાં નિર્માણ પામેલી હોસ્પિટલ કેન્સર ના વિવિધ રોગ માટે અતિ ઉપયોગી સાબિત થશે.

વેંકૈયા નાયડુએ પોતાની સ્પીચમાં કહ્યું હતું કે, ભારતમાં કેન્સર અને અન્ય બીમારી થી ૬૦ ટકાથી વધુ મૃત્યુ થાય છે તેથી લોકોમાં આ રોગને લઈને જાગૃતિ આવે તે જરૂરી છે. ૭.૫ ટકા ભારતીયો માનસિક રોગથી પીડાઈ રહ્યા છે જેની સારવાર પણ કરવી ખૂબ જરૂરી બની રહી છે સાથે જ તેમણે જીવનમાં શેર અને કેર નો મંત્ર અપનાવવો જોઇએ તેવી પણ વાત કરી હતી કોવિડ-19 એ તમામ લોકોને આરોગ્ય નું મહત્વ શીખવ્યું છે તેવી વાત ઉપરાષ્ટ્રપતિ વેંકૈયા નાયડુએ કહી છે.

મેડિકલ ટુરિઝમને પ્રોત્સાહન મળશે

આ હોસ્પિટલ NRI ભારતીયો માટે મેડિકલ ટુરિઝમ ને લઈને બેસ્ટ ઓપ્શન બની શકે તેમ છે વિદેશોમાં બનેલી મોંઘીદાટ આરોગ્યલક્ષી સેવાઓ ની સામે ભારતમાં સ્વદેશી રાહતદર ની સારવારથી મેડિકલ ટુરિઝમ ને પ્રોત્સાહન મળવાની આશા છે.

