ચૂંટણીમાં કોરોના રજા ઉપર:નવસારીમાં ટિકિટ મળવાની ખુશીમાં નેતાજી ભાન ભૂલ્યા, રેલી સ્વરૂપે કલેક્ટર કચેરીએ પહોચ્યા

નવસારી19 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ટિકિટ મળવાના હરખમાં નેતા઼જીએ સરઘસ કાઢ્યું
  • સમર્થકો માસ્ક વગર જોવા મળ્યા

નવસારી નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર ચારના ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર ટિકિટ મળતા અતિ ઉત્સાહમાં આવીને આજે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવા રેલી સ્વરૂપે કલેક્ટર કચેરીએ પહોચ્યા હતા. એમાં ટિકિટ મળ્યાની ખુશી એટલી બેવડાઈ કે હાલમાં ચાલી રહેલ મહામારીને લઈને કોવિડ ગાઈડ લાઇન બહાર પાડવામાં આવી હતી તે ગાઇડ લાઇનનું પાલન કરવાનું ભાન પણ ભૂલી ગયા હતા.

ચૂંટણીમાં કોરોના રજા ઉપરની વાત પુરવાર ઠરીકહે છે કે, ચૂંટણીઓ આવી એટલે કોરોના રજા પર જતો રહેશે કંઇક એવા જ દ્શ્યો આજે નવસારીમાં સર્જાયા હતા. નેતાજીને ટિકિટ મળતાં એટલા અતિ-ઉત્સાહમાં આવી ગયા કે, કોરોનાની ગાઇડ લાઇન જ ભૂલી ગયા. સરકારે બહાર પાડેલી ગાઈડ માત્ર સામાન્ય લોકો માટે જ હોય છે, નેતાઓ માટે નહીં એ વાત અહીંયાં પુરવાર થાય છે.કોવિડની પરવા કર્યા વગર સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગનવસારી નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર ચારના ભાજપના ઉમેદવાર ટિકિટ મળતા અતિ ઉત્સાહમાં આવીને આજે ઉમેદવારી પત્ર ભરવા રેલી સ્વરૂપે કલેક્ટર કચેરીએ પોહચ્યા હતા. જ્યાં કોરોના ગાઇડ લાઇનના ધજાગરા ઉડાડયા હતા. જેમાં એક બીજાના નજીક સંપર્કથી ફેલાતા કોવિડની પરવા કર્યા વગર સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સનો ભંગ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. સાથે કેટલાક સમર્થકોએ માસ્ક પણ લગાવ્યું ન હતું. મહામારી માંડ કાબુમાં ધીમે ધીમે આવી રહી છે, ત્યારે પ્રજાના હિત માટે ચૂંટણી લડવા જઇ રહેલા નેતાઓ જાણે તમામ ભાન ભૂલીને કોવિડને નોતરું આપી રહ્યા છે.

